NHL Rumors: Insider names goalies New Jersey Devils could target ahead of upcoming trade deadline

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, rumors swirl around the New Jersey Devils' quest to strengthen their goaltending position. The Devils, boasting a season record of 20 wins, 14 losses and two overtime losses, find themselves in fifth spot in the Metropolitan Division.

However, the New Jersey Devils' goaltending struggles have been a prevalent theme, prompting discussions about potential upgrades.

In a recent conversation between Steve Gelbs and insider Elliotte Friedman, the challenges of acquiring goaltending talent for the New Jersey Devils were highlighted. Friedman explained:

"Well, I think, Steve, they (Devils) have been looking and, you know, one of the real challenges right now ... These teams with extra goaltenders or goaltenders to trade. They know that they are in the position of leverage."

Friedman identified several goalies who could be targets for the New Jersey Devils.

John Gibson (cap hit $6.4 million, signed through 26-27 season) of the Anaheim Ducks, with a substantial cap hit, presents challenges in negotiations. Friedman said:

"Now I'm looking at this board and please keep this board up for a second. Let's go left to right.

"Gibson most teams are going to have to retain. So you have to pay the price to get the player and then you have to pay the price to retain. Pat Verbeek (Ducks GM) is a really tough negotiator. And I've been told that's going to be a really hard deal to do."

Jacob Markstrom (cap hit $6 million, signed through 25-26 NHL season), armed with a no-move clause, adds complexity to any potential deal. Friedman added:

"Markstrom has a no move clause, so number one, he has to agree to anything. So that's the biggest challenge there."

Elvis Merzlikins (cap hit $5.4 million, signed through 26-27 season) of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Jake Allen (cap hit $3.85 million, signed through 24-25 season) of the Montreal Canadiens are marked as available, but their respective teams demand a considerable price.

Friedman continued:

"Merzlikins, I definitely think he's available. I think again, the question is 5.4 million cap hit. He struggled at times. What is Columbus willing to do to make this work? But he's definitely available."

"Allen is definitely available. One more year. Montreal has asked a bigger price. They're one of the teams that they're knowing that they're in the position of strength right now. No one's willing to pay what Montreal is willing to do. "

Friedman on New Jersey Devils' chances of acquiring Kahkonen

Kaapo Kahkonen (cap hit $2.75 million, signed through 23-24 season), now with the San Jose Sharks, emerges as an interesting option.

With good underlying numbers on a struggling team, Kahkonen's availability hinges on the cost and concerns about his experience leading a contending team. Friedman said:

"Kahkonen on the right, he's an interesting one. He's available. He's up after this year. He's an unrestricted free agent. His underlying numbers have been really good on a San Jose team that struggled.

"I definitely think there's interest in him. ... How do they think he's going to handle being a face of a team that wants to contend or wants to win playoff rounds?

The New Jersey Devils face a crucial decision as they navigate the trade deadline.