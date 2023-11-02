NHL Rumors: Insider names surprising name as one of the favorites to be new Senators GM

In a surprising revelation that sent ripples across the hockey community, prominent NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman has a surprising name for the Ottawa Senators' GM position.

According to Freidman, current Toronto Maple Leafs player Jason Spezza is emerging as a frontrunner to become the franchise's next GM.

Insider's Top Pick for Ottawa Senators' GM position

Sportsnet Insider Friedman's disclosure about Jason Spezza's potential for a management role in Ottawa has sparked a whirlwind of excitement, doubt and intrigue within the hockey community.

Friedman's revelation comes at a moment for the Senators, who are in the midst of a substantial rebuilding phase, aiming to rejuvenate their front office and restore the team's former glory.

In his recent "32 Thoughts" column on Sportsnet, insider Elliotte Friedman said that Jason Spezza is among the potential candidates for the role, alongside others:

"There’s been a lot of talk about Peter Chiarelli, but another name I’d throw in there is Tampa Bay director of hockey operations Mathieu Darche. Darche interviewed in Montreal while Andlauer still owned part of the Canadiens, so there is familiarity. Another person suggested Jason Spezza.

"Teams with legit candidates aren’t always willing to give them up in-season. It will be up to Staios, but another possibility is the organization adding a “veteran hockey presence” in a non-GM role. There is going to be a ton of interest, despite the loss of this draft choice. Team is on the way up, Dorion left them far from barren."

Comment by u/jshare from discussion in hockey Expand Post

Since the dismissal of Pierre Dorion, the Senators have been without a permanent GM, making the search for his successor in secrecy.

Friedman's disclosure raises questions about the potential return of Spezza to Ottawa in a new role. The 39-year old veteran center has displayed formidable leadership both on ice and off the ice, making him a compelling candidate to navigate the Senators through their rebuilding phase.

This prospective move marks a significant shift for the Ottawa, as they would be entrusting their future to a first-time NHL General Manager. It also offers a fresh perspective and the passionate leadership fans have longed for.

In rumor, there's also been mention of Peter Chiarelli, a former NHL GM, and Matthieu Darche, the assistant GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nevertheless, what's most intriguing among the speculation is the name of former Senator captain Jason Spezza.

The Ottawa Senator's front office has yet to issue a statement regarding the Jason Spezza rumor, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

As the NHL world closely monitors the situation, the lingering question is whether a former Senator can lead the franchise back to success.

Jason Spezza NHL career and achievements

Jason Spezza professional hockey journey began in 2002 when he was chosen as the second overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in NHL Entry Draft.

With a decade long stine at the Ottawa, he established a remarkable legacy before embarking on a new chapter with Dallas Stars in 2014. His journey led him to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019, where he continues to shine.

Spezza has amassed an impressive array of accomplishments, including four appearances in the NHL All-Star Game. He also won gold with Team Canada at both the World Junior Championships and the Spengler Cup and has the distinction of surpassing 900 career points. He's undeniably one of the NHL's most revered players.