NHL Rumors: Insider names team that could be eyeing Shane Pinto trade

As the New York Islanders grapple with roster inflexibility and the absence of recent first-round draft picks, a notable name has entered the NHL trade rumor mill: Shane Pinto.

The Long Island native and former standout of the Long Island Gulls youth team finds himself at a contract impasse with the Ottawa Senators. It's a situation in which some insiders are speculating about the Islanders' potential interest in Pinto should negotiations between him and the Senators break down.

Pinto, a highly-regarded prospect drafted 32nd overall in 2019, developed his hockey skills in the heart of Long Island. His ties to the area make it an intriguing storyline for Islanders fans, and this is a factor that hasn't gone unnoticed by hockey analysts.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet recently reported that Pinto and the Senators are at odds over contract terms, with Ottawa offering a one-year deal worth $1 million—a sum that left Pinto feeling undervalued, given his contributions to the team.

Friedman's remarks on the 32 Thoughts podcast shed light on the potential interest the Islanders might have in Pinto. He stated,

"I don't think Shane Pinto is getting traded. I don't. But it wouldn't surprise me if the Islanders were one of the teams kicking the tires there. That's where he's from, they'd like that."

While acquiring a player with local ties is appealing, it raises the question of whether the Islanders have the assets to make such a move.

The Islanders currently face challenges with their prospect pool, which is considered one of the weaker ones in the league. Sacrificing another first-round draft pick, in the unlikely event that Pinto becomes available for trade, would mean extending their streak of five consecutive years without a first-rounder.

Islanders keeping tabs on Shane Pinto's contract situation in Ottawa

Pinto's journey from Franklin Square to the NHL has been notable. Drafted in 2019, the 22-year-old center played two seasons at the University of North Dakota before making his professional debut. Pinto showcased his talents by accumulating 35 points, including 20 goals and 15 assists in his first NHL season, appearing in all 82 games.

The ongoing contract negotiations between Pinto and the Senators have reached a point where both sides believe they've made concessions and are hesitant to offer more. Friedman notes that they are near an agreement despite the current standstill. Pinto hasn't expressed a desire for a trade, and there's no indication that a return to Long Island is on the horizon.

Nevertheless, the Islanders' general manager, Lou Lamoriello, is known for his meticulous approach to team-building. It wouldn't be surprising if he's inquiring about the situation in Ottawa to gauge the landscape and consider all potential options for improving the team's competitiveness.