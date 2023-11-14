NHL Rumors: Insider proposes shock move that could link Connor Bedard with $45,000,000 Maple Leafs star

Hockey insider John Buccigross recently took to social media to propose a scenario that not only shakes up the Chicago Blackhawks roster but also potentially brings together the talented Connor Bedard and William Nylander.

Nylander, who carries a hefty six-year, $45,000,000 contract, has been a consistent performer for the Toronto Maple Leafs and is set to become a free agent this summer. His remarkable speed and scoring prowess make him an asset for any team seeking to bolster their offensive capabilities.

Based on Buccigross's post on platform X, it seems like the Blackhawks could be a destination for Nylander, setting the stage for a potential trade.

On the other hand, Connor Bedard is a highly regarded prospect for the Blackhawks. His exceptional talent and immense potential have already drawn comparisons to some of the hockey legends.

Bedard's presence in the Blackhawks indicates a bright future for the organization, and bringing in someone like Nylander could accelerate the rebuilding process by adding a goal scorer to guide and collaborate with the young star.

The idea of these two individuals teaming up in Chicago is quite intriguing. However, this move would not be without its challenges.

The Blackhawks will have to figure out how to work around the salary cap constraints to meet Nylander's contract demands. It is anticipated that his demands will be substantial, given his track record and market value.

Additionally, it is likely that the Maple Leafs will make an effort to retain their star winger, as general manager Brad Treliving has expressed his desire to keep Nylander in Toronto.

Connor Bedard's ice-hockey career

Connor Bedard is a highly touted Canadian ice hockey player who has made quite an impact in the hockey world. Bedard’s journey in hockey started at the young age of 15. He was granted exceptional player status, allowing him to join the Western Hockey League (WHL) one year ahead of the age requirement.

The Regina Pats selected Bedard with the first overall pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. He scored 28 points in 15 games during his first season. Bedard continued to excel in the 2021–22 season, earning 100 points, including 51 goals in 62 games, demonstrating his scoring and playmaking abilities.

Bedard was drafted as the number one pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and the young star has also represented Canada on an international level.