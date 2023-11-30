NHL Rumors: Insider provides latest on Oilers' goalie crisis, hints at familiar face returning

In the NHL, recent events have sparked speculation around the Edmonton Oilers and their goaltending situation. In the latest episode of "32 Thoughts," NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed intriguing developments involving the Oilers' executives and scouts making repeated appearances in Columbus.

This has raised eyebrows within the hockey community, as Edmonton seems to be observing the Columbus Blue Jackets' goaltenders.

Friedman provided the latest insight into the team.

"For the second time this week, three Edmonton executives/scouts were in Columbus," Friedman said. "Monday, goalie Spencer Martin beat Boston. Wednesday, Elvis Merzlikins faced Montreal. There’s reason for speculation."

This consistent presence at Blue Jackets games suggests a potential goalie-related move on the horizon.

The focal point of the speculation revolves around the imminent return of Daniil Tarasov, a promising goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets. As Edmonton closely observes the situation, the timing aligns with their goaltending concerns. Friedman said,

"Daniil Tarasov is close to returning, meaning they’ve got one too many goalies, unless the Blue Jackets plan to keep three."

This could involve a trade or acquisition. The presence of Oilers representatives at these Columbus games adds fuel to the speculation surrounding the team's goalie crisis.

Jack Campbell's AHL success sparks NHL comeback speculation amid Oilers' goaltending concerns

An Oilers game is scheduled for Thursday in Winnipeg and the next one the following Wednesday against Carolina. The timing of potential goalie-related decisions has become crucial.

Friedman said,

"Edmonton plays Thursday in Winnipeg and then not until next Wednesday versus Carolina."

Friedman added,

"Jack Campbell is scheduled to play Wednesday night for AHL Bakersfieldnand then this weekend. His last two starts are a 30-save shutout and 33 saves in a 4-2 loss (featuring an empty-netter). If he plays well, it is possible he gets his call-back."

Should Campbell continue his impressive form, the speculation suggests he could be in line for a call-back to the NHL.