NHL Rumors: Insider provides the latest on Shane Pinto's return to Ottawa

Shane Pinto’s possible return to the Ottawa Senators has been generating a lot of buzz lately and Elliotte Friedman’s recent update has only fueled the speculation further.

During his 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman suggested that there could be a chance for the talented center to make a comeback.

“No comment from team or agent, but sounds like Shane Pinto will be returning to Ottawa in the near future.”

Shane Pinto has been suspended for 41 games due to his involvement in sports betting and he is scheduled to be eligible to play on January 21. To prepare for his return, he will need to come back earlier to get accustomed to the surroundings and resume team activities.

“He is eligible to return to action Jan. 21, but obviously needs to be there earlier to re-set in the area.”

This news comes after the NHL’s announcement on October 26th, where Pinto became the first player to be suspended for an extended period due to involvement in sports gambling.

The league made it clear that their investigation did not uncover any proof of Pinto placing bets on NHL games, which could have had ramifications for his budding career.

Following his suspension, the 22-year-old American expressed his regret in a statement issued by the Senators, where he apologized to the NHL the Senators organization, his teammates, fans and his family.

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family.”

Pinto acknowledged his mistake and expressed his commitment to taking full responsibility for his actions.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

NHL Deputy Commissioner clarifies Shane Pinto's suspension

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has provided insight into the league's position and reflects on the implications of Shane Pinto's suspension. As reported by The Athletic, Daly expressed the following thoughts:

"To the extent people are saying that nobody knows what the rules are, I told them why that shouldn’t be the case. In the sense of all the training we do and what the players are told repeatedly."

The collective bargaining agreement (CBA) of the NHL clearly states that hockey players are not allowed to place bets on games emphasizing the need to respect and abide by these boundaries.

Daly emphasized the significance of teams remaining watchful and proactive when it comes to activities such as proxy betting. He stated:

"There’s a couple of specific rules in our governing documents (the CBA, the league constitution and the by-laws) that say what you can’t do."