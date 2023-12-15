NHL Rumors: Insider reveals chances of Sabres' Zach Benson heading to World Juniors 2024

Zach Benson, the Buffalo Sabres forward, is in talks. He could represent Team Canada in the upcoming World Junior Championship.

Fans and hockey enthusiasts are eager to know if Benson can be loaned to Team Canada for the 2024 World Juniors. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger recently shed light on the situation.

In a recent Insider Trading segment, Dreger said,

"Zach Benson of the Buffalo Sabres is not going. He's too important to the Sabres team; he's on the power play, he's on the penalty kill, he plays with Thompson and Tuch, so that's not happening."

This revelation disappoints those hopeful to witness Benson's dynamic play on the international stage. The 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft, Benson has three goals and eight points in 20 games this season in the NHL.

Zach Benson's breakthrough: Rookie sensation shines in 20 games, contract milestone approaches

Zach Benson has surpassed the pivotal 10-game mark and already etched his name in the NHL scoresheets with an impressive 20-game stint.

His remarkable performance, including his debut NHL goal against the Washington Capitals on November 22, 2023, has solidified his place in the Sabres' lineup. The rookie signed a three-year, $4,800,000 contract on July 28, 2023, with a manageable cap hit of $950,000. A potential negotiation for a more significant contract can be expected henceforward.

General Manager Kevyn Adams' decision to let Benson surpass the 10-game threshold without an entry-level slide shows how much he trusts him. Despite initial considerations for AHL placement or a return to the WHL, Benson's preseason performance earned him a spot on the opening night roster.

Benson battled a brief injury that landed him on injured reserve. He was seen on a recent road trip, culminating in a viral-worthy, between-the-legs goal. The Buffalo Sabres are looking at a burgeoning talent destined for a bright future in the NHL.