NHL Rumors: Insider reveals latest on Shane Pinto's contract situation with Senators

Shane Pinto remains the lone RFA who's yet to sign a contract. Pinto and the Ottawa Senators have been trying to negotiate a deal all summer, but for various reasons, it hasn't come to fruition.

Now, with the season having started, there's more of a rush for Pinto and the Senators to get a contract done so that he doesn't miss any more time. However, Ottawa is right up against the cap.

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, the Sens are trying to make a trade to create the cap space to sign Pinto.

“He’s trying to move Mathieu Joseph, he’s had contacts about moving Erik Brannstrom, but until he can create that cap space he can’t engage and create the contract required to bring back Shane Pinto,” said Dreger.

Mathieu Joseph has always been the most likely player to be traded by the Ottawa Senators to make cap room for Shane Pinto. Joseph is making $2.925 million for three more years, which is what Pinto would get if he signs.

However, moving Brannstrom would be interesting, as he's in the final year of his deal that pays him $2 million. Brannstrom would be an RFA next summer, so Ottawa could be back in the same position they're now with Pinto.

Moreover, the Senators have Lassi Thomson and Jacob Bernard-Docker in the minors who could replace Brannstrom.

A look at Shane Pinto's NHL career

Shane Pinto is coming off the best year of his young NHL career. Last season, he played his first full season, skating all 82 games, recording 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points.

In his rookie season, Pinto skated in 12 games and recorded just seven points, including one goal. His sophomore year did not go well, as he played just five games due to a shoulder injury.

Given that Pinto has only skated in 99 NHL games, his contract has been a tough one to predict and negotiate. He was drafted 32nd overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.