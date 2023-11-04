NHL Rumors: Insider shares positive update regarding former first-round pick Jesse Puljujarvi's return

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi, once a highly-touted No. 4 pick in the NHL draft, has faced his share of challenges and skepticism throughout his career. However, recent news from NHL Insider Chris Johnson suggests that Puljujarvi is on the path to making a remarkable comeback.

The 25-year-old Finnish winger, who recently underwent double-hip surgery in June, is currently skating in his homeland. Encouragingly, reports indicate that he's feeling excellent, and his anticipated return to the ice is set for early-to-mid December. While he may not have the same array of options as some other free agents on the market, Puljujarvi is shaping up to be an intriguing prospect for teams seeking untapped potential on an affordable contract:

As per Johnson, "Puljujarvi is skating in Finland right now. He's just 25 years old, obviously a former 4th overall pick, and it sounds like he's feeling very, very good. His timetable is... hoping to return in early-to-mid December in terms of playing."

Puljujarvi's journey in the NHL has been characterized by inconsistent performances, resulting in his departure from both the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes. With a career tally of 114 points in 334 games, he has yet to fully realize his potential. Nevertheless, his resilience and determination, coupled with the recent successful surgery, make him an attractive option for teams looking to invest in a former elite prospect on a budget.

Hockey fans eagerly await Jesse Puljujarvi's return to the ice, and his story serves as a testament to the determination and resilience required to overcome adversity in the competitive world of professional sports.

Jesse Puljujarvi's journey: Promise, setbacks, and a new chapter

Jesse Puljujarvi's journey in the NHL began with high hopes and comparisons to Finnish legend Jari Kurri, who achieved great success with the Edmonton Oilers. Drafted No. 4 by the Oilers in the 2016 NHL draft, Puljujarvi was considered NHL-ready at just 18 years old. His outstanding performance at the 2016 World Junior Championship, where he led Finland to a gold medal and was named MVP and best forward, only heightened the anticipation surrounding him.

Before joining the NHL, he honed his skills with Oulun Karpat in the Finnish Elite League, showcasing his talent with 17 goals and 39 points in 71 regular-season games. However, a knee injury in March 2016 required minor surgery.

Puljujarvi returned to the Oilers in 2020 after signing a two-year contract, and he later inked a one-year, $3 million deal in 2022. Despite showing flashes, he was eventually traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in February 2023 for forward Patrik Puistola.