NHL Rumors: Insider shares his thoughts on Andrei Kuzmenko's future with Canucks

The future of Andrei Kuzmenko with the Vancouver Canucks has become a subject of speculation, prompting insights from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Despite an impressive NHL debut last season with 39 goals and 74 points, the 27-year-old winger has seen a decline in his performance this season, registering just 15 points in 25 games and facing a reduction in ice time.

Friedman raised concerns about Kuzmenko's situation, highlighting the winger's diminished ice time in recent games and the interest from other teams. Notably, Kuzmenko maintains a significant average annual value of $5.5 million through 2024-25, accompanied by a 12-team no-trade clause, according to PuckPedia.

On Jan. 26, 2023, Andrei Kuzmenko agreed to a two-year contract worth $11,000,000 with the Vancouver Canucks. The contract carries a cap hit of $5,500,000.

Friedman spoke about it on his 32 Thoughts Podcast:

"He's still on the No.1 PP, I would really be worried about his situation in VAN if he was taken off that PP, that's when you know Tocchet or whatever the case has had enough. ... So that to me is a sign this is a team has not given up on this player"

The Canucks, who are looking to shed salary, have seen trade speculations surround Kuzmenko, reminiscent of the rumors involving Brock Boeser and Conor Garland earlier in the season. The team's solid start this season had initially quelled such rumors, but Kuzmenko's situation has reignited trade talks.

Canucks President Jim Rutherford expressed the team's commitment to helping Kuzmenko improve his game, but trade activities during the season suggest the organization is open to reshaping its roster.

Canucks involvement in several trades fuels Andrei Kuzmenko's trade possibility

The Canucks have engaged in several trades, including sending Tanner Pearson to Montreal, acquiring Sam Lafferty from Toronto, and dealing with players like Jack Rathbone and Anthony Beauvillier.

It's not surprising that teams are inquiring about Andrei Kuzmenko, given his potential and past performance. However, the Canucks' response to these inquiries remains uncertain, and speculation continues to swirl around the winger's future with the team. Patrick Johnston of The Province said that while teams may express interest, it doesn't guarantee a definitive outcome.

The situation brings to mind the possibility of Kuzmenko's agent advocating for his client, similar to the scenario involving Nikita Zadorov last month. Zadorov's agent played a role in facilitating his trade to Vancouver, raising questions about whether Kuzmenko's representation might take a similar approach.

As the NHL season progresses, the rumors surrounding Andrei Kuzmenko's future with the Vancouver Canucks add an element of uncertainty to the team's dynamics.