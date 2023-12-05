NHL rumors: Insider sheds light on Elias Pettersson's conversation with Canucks GM over his future

Vancouver Canucks fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the team's commitment to extending star player Elias Pettersson remains unwavering. Despite a slight slowdown in Pettersson's earlier league-leading pace, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin reportedly took the initiative to meet face-to-face with the young talent.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who shared insights on the "Donnie and Dhali" show, this meeting served as a general check-in and an opportunity for Allvin to reiterate the team's strong interest in securing Pettersson's future with the Canucks.

Friedman provided valuable context to the meeting and said:

"I just think Allvin wanted to meet with him, just a general check-in to see if everything was alright and hear what he had to say. But I think he reiterated there that they want to sign him."

While Elias Pettersson's current three-year, $22 million contract is set to conclude after the season, it's worth noting that he will only be a restricted free agent at that point. This raises the question of urgency in negotiations.

Friedman acknowledges that the Canucks indeed have time, as Pettersson won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2025. However, the team operates in a noisy market, and the desire is to avoid entering the next season with uncertainties surrounding the star player's contract status.

Friedman emphasized that the meeting was a reaffirmation of the Canucks' commitment to Pettersson:

"Yes, they do have a lot of time, he's not an unrestricted free agent until 2025, but (they) live in a noisy market... and nobody wants to go into next year where there's uncertainty about what his contract status is. So the Canucks just reiterated to him that they're committed to him, and whenever he wants to sit down and do it, they're gonna be ready to do it."

The intention is clear – whenever the talented 25-year-old forward is ready to discuss a contract extension, the team is prepared to engage in negotiations. This proactive approach aims to eliminate any lingering doubts in the minds of fans, players and the broader hockey community about Elias Pettersson's future in Vancouver.

A look at Elias Pettersson's performance this season

Elias Pettersson's on-ice performance this season has been impressive, with 10 goals, 22 assists and 32 points in 25 games. Playing just under 20 minutes per game, he continues to be a key contributor to the team. Last season, Pettersson's breakout performance saw him amass an impressive 102 points, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the NHL.

As the Canucks currently occupy the second spot in the Pacific Division with 33 points and a record of 16-8-1, there is a sense of competitiveness and urgency in the air.