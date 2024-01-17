NHL rumors: Insider speculates Elvis Merzlikins' public trade request might have been in vain

After being demoted to the team's third-choice goalie, Elvis Merzlikins made his way into the goal crease for the first time since Dec. 29. He helped the Blue Jackets beat the best team in the league, the Vancouver Canucks, 4-3 in a shootout on Monday.

The moment the final buzzer went off, the 29-year-old goalie skated away from his crease, all pumped up, while lifting his legs in celebration.

Vancouver Canucks v Columbus Blue Jackets

Before Monday's win, Elvis Merzlikins had been a healthy scratch and was the #3 choice behind goalies Daniil Tarasov and Spencer Martin.

Merzlikins was frustrated and upset. On Friday, he told the media he was not happy with being the third-choice goalie. He added that his agent and the Blue Jackets' organization had agreed on the need for a "new scenario."

The future of the 29-year-old goalie in Columbus has been uncertain ever since. According to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, it seems there aren't many teams interested in Merzlikins right now.

LeBrun said that the market for him is a bit slow because of his contract. Merzlikins still has three more years left on his contract after this year at $5.4 million.

The insider opined that it was important for the goalie to step up his game and perform well when he gets the chance to increase his market value:

"LeBrun on Insider Trading says there are no takers for #CBJ goalie Elvis Merzlikins right now, the market is pretty soft for him, the reason why is he has 3 more years after this year at $5.4M. Merzlikins will have to play better when he gets the chance to help raise his value."

Expand Tweet

Elvis Merzlikins gives an interesting interview following Monday's win

Following the win over the Vancouver Canucks, Merzlikins spoke to the media and gave two post-game interviews—one with Bally Sports and the other being the locker room interview.

It was the locker room interview that garnered the most attention, in which Merzlikins said (quoted by NHL.com):

"After my last interview, everybody knows I requested for (a) trade," he said. "Everyone was still here, playing for me and blocking the shots for me. This was awesome. I really appreciate [my teammates]. It wasn't an easy game for me, and they made me feel easier."

The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, have remained quiet during all this. It remains to be seen how GM Jarmo Kakalainen deals with this situation, given the trading path is unlikely to be followed due to Merzlikin's contract.

This season, Elvis Merzlikins has a record of 24-8-8 with a 3.22 GAA and a.906 SV% for the Blue Jackets.