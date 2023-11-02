NHL Rumors: Insider speculates Pittsburgh Penguins rebuild right around the corner 

In a recent article by NHLRumors.com, former NHL player Frankie Corrado offered insights into the current state of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the possibility of a looming rebuild. Corrado's remarks shed light on the Penguins' situation, suggesting that the franchise may be on the brink of a significant transformation.

Corrado dismissed the notion that Penguins' General Manager Kyle Dubas made a wrong move when he attempted to make one last championship run with the team's current core. He said:

"No. Kyle Dubas didn’t get it wrong in Pittsburgh in expecting his team to try and make one last run at it. And listen, we knew that at some point this roster was gonna have to turn over and there was going to be a rebuild on the horizon for the Penguins. We just didn’t know it was going to happen this quickly."

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a substantial move during the offseason by acquiring Erik Karlsson, yet the results have not yet materialized. Corrado pointed out:

"And when you think about the results they’ve had, it seems like the rebuild could be right around the corner. They go out in the summer and make a massive trade and bring in Erik Karlsson. We haven’t seen the rewards of that trade for the Penguins yet. Not to mention the team is very average in a number of categories. And completely underachieving."

While Dubas has limited time to revamp the team and compete for a playoff spot, he also has a significant window to initiate a comprehensive rebuild. Corrado added:

"So I don’t get the sense that he’d be too worried. We knew that this was coming. It’s probably a little more expedited based on the fact that they aren’t getting great results early on in the season. And at some point here sooner rather than later, they’re gonna have to face that reality and turn the roster over."

The NHL world will be closely watching the Pittsburgh Penguins in the coming months to see whether their current struggles hasten the much-anticipated transformation of the franchise.

Captain Crosby's resilient Pittsburgh Penguins gear up for rebound

After a challenging loss to Anaheim, the Pittsburgh Penguins regrouped with a positive mindset at practice. Sidney Crosby emphasized the need to move past setbacks:

"I wouldn't say it's easy (to put that game behind us). You just have to. That’s the way it is. If we won seven in a row, it would be the same thing. We just got to move by it."

Marcus Pettersson shared the sentiment, acknowledging the team's slump. With four days before their next game, the Penguins are focusing on rest and improvement. Head coach Mike Sullivan outlined their strategy to maximize opportunities for progress.

The practice centered on net-front play and goal-scoring techniques. The team remains committed to a positive attitude and hard work, with the belief that their experienced group can turn things around. The Penguins are determined to get results soon.