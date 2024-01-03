NHL Rumors: Insider speculates William Nylander's contract AAV and updated timeline of extension with Maple Leafs

The extension talks between the Maple Leafs and forward William Nylander's camp were cooled down through Christmas.

As previously reported, the belief was that both parties would accelerate talks in the New Year, and now it appears that the new contract for Nylander is just on the horizon.

In an insightful conversation during Tuesday's "Real Kyper and Bourne" show, Sportsnet's hockey insider Nick Kypreos reported that William Nylander's camp is "trending" closer to agreeing on a new deal with the Maple Leafs:

"It's trending closer to the Leafs and Willy getting a deal done, is what I hear," Kypreos said.

Although there have been numerous reports on Nylander's contract negotiations with the Maple Leafs, Kypreos' report adds that the Maple Leafs and the player's camp hope to get the deal done before the NHL All-Star Weekend (Feb. 1-3).

Nick Kypreos also reported that the deal could be finalized for a figure higher than $11 million. The numbers point out that it could potentially be an eight-year, $11.25 million deal:

"The other belief is that it will be a number that's over [$11 million]. $11.25 million is the one that is probably mentioned the most. Times eight," Kypreos added."

Expand Tweet

William Nylander is in the final year of his $45 million contract with the Maple Leafs, which he signed in 2018. He'll be a UFA at the end of the 2023-24 season.

With Auston Matthews signed to a lucrative $13.5 million AAV deal, it remains to be seen what the final figure for the Swedish forward will be.

How many points has William Nylander accumulated this season?

Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Islanders

Nylander has turned out to be the best player for the Leafs upfront. The 27-year-old currently leads Toronto in scoring with 48 points through 17 goals and 31 assists in 34 games.

Moreover, Nylander also set the Maple Leafs franchise record for the longest point streak, which came to an end after 17 games. With his current pace, the 27-year-old forward is on pace to end the campaign with 116 points (41 goals and 75 assists).

Nylander was drafted No. 8 by the Leafs in the 2014 NHL draft. He's been with the Leafs for nine years. During that time, William Nylander has notched up 478 points (194 goals and 284 assists) in 555 games.