NHL rumors: Insiders drop update on William Nylander's contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs

With the new year approaching, Toronto Maple Leafs fans can expect to hear more about William Nylander's contract extension.

Following the extension of Auston Matthews in August, there were also talks looming around the extensions of the Leafs' other members of the 'core four,' including Nylander. However, there has not been much conversation regarding the impending free agent, Nylander, through Christmas.

As per David Pagnotta, though, things between the forward's camp and the Maple Leafs are still looking up. The likelihood is that the forward's camp will be accelerating extension talks in the New Year.

"There has been an open dialogue between the Leafs and his camp, but at no point has anything been derailed," said Pagnotta (via NHL Trade Rumors). "They’ve also been keeping things very, very close to the vest. They’re going to escalate conversations and talks into the New Year."

"Once the calendar flips over in a few days to 2024, negotiations, from what I’ve been told, between the Leafs and Willie’s camp are going to start to pick up a little bit."

According to another insider, Chris Johnston, there's a belief that there will be a push to get William Nylander locked into a new deal in the New Year.

One thing is clear: Nylander wants to be in Toronto for a longer period (expected to be an eight-year deal), and certainly, the club would also like to continue with him. However, before the season, Nylander's camp was demanding a $10 million AAV, while the Leafs intended to not pay more than $9 million AAV.

With the salary cap going high next year, there's a possibility that the Leafs might now be comfortable with the numbers put forth by Nylander's camp earlier. It remains to be seen how both parties reach the goal before the final signature.

William Nylander is in the final year of his $45 million contract signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019. He will be a UFA at the end of the 2023-24 season.

How has William Nylander fared for the Maple Leafs this season?

Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Islanders

William Nylander has been the best player for the Leafs this season. The 27-year-old forward has been in tremendous form, leading Leafs in scoring with 46 points through 16 goals and 30 assists in 32 games.

At his current pace, Nylander is on pace to end the season with 118 points, 41 goals, and 77 assists. Notably, the one-time 40-goal scorer has never notched up 100 points in his NHL career.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division with 40 points (17-9-6). They are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games and face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.