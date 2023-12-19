NHL Rumors: Insiders name potential candidates to take over as new Senators HC

The Ottawa Senators are undergoing a season of change, and the recent firing of coach D.J. Smith and assistant Davis Payne has sparked speculation about potential candidates to lead the team into the future. Amid the interim appointment of Jacques Martin, NHL insiders and rumors have identified several individuals who could become the Senators' next permanent head coach.

One prominent name in the mix is John Gruden, the coach of the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League, the top farm team of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gruden, a former Senators defenseman, has a solid coaching background, including stints with the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. His success with the AHL's Hamilton Bulldogs adds to his appeal.

Speaking on "The Jeff Marek Show," insider Elliotte Friedman discussed potential candidates for the Sens role:

“I do think they will want to talk to the Marlies AHL coach John Gruden.”

Another candidate mentioned by Jeff Marek is Jay McKee, the coach of the Brantford Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League. McKee's coaching experience and potential fit for the Senators' coaching position also make him a viable contender.

Despite these considerations, Ottawa has chosen Jacques Martin, 71, as the interim replacement for D.J. Smith, with former captain Daniel Alfredsson assisting. However, this is only a short-term arrangement, and the team is actively exploring permanent coaching options.

The coming weeks will likely bring more clarity on the Sens' coaching front.

Ottawa Senators Fire Coach D.J. Smith Amid Disappointing Season

The Ottawa Senators parted ways with coach D.J. Smith on Monday after a disappointing fifth season at the helm. The decision follows widespread fan frustration and the team's failure to secure a playoff berth. Despite initial optimism, Ottawa languished in last place in the Eastern Conference, prompting scrutiny of the coaching staff.

The team's 11-15-0 record this season under Smith was the tipping point, leading to vocal calls for change from fans. The organization's decision to let Smith go signals a proactive move to address the team's struggles. Interim coach Jacques Martin now faces the challenge of revitalizing the hockey team's performance.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli broke the news on X, announcing Smith's firing, while former Sens captain Daniel Alfredsson was named as an assistant coach, confirming ongoing changes.

The Sens aim for a fresh start under new leadership, acknowledging the need for a turnaround from their current position at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.