NHL Rumors: Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after abysmal 3-9-1 start

In a surprising turn of events, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to part ways with head coach Jay Woodcroft after a disappointing start to the season. The decision comes on the heels of a less-than-stellar 3-9-1 record, prompting speculation and discussions among hockey enthusiasts and insiders.

Ice hockey reporter and trusted insider for the NHL Network and Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman took to his Twitter account to break the news:

"Edmonton is making a coaching change. Jay Woodcroft is being relieved of his duties. Thought last night's win would buy some time, but that’s not the case."

Expand Tweet

Woodcroft, a Canadian professional ice hockey coach and former player, had been at the helm of the Oilers, one of the league's prominent teams. The decision to part ways with him suggests the organization's urgency to address the team's early-season struggles and get back on track for a successful campaign.

Woodcroft's coaching journey with the Oilers has ended with a cloud of speculation surrounding the reasons behind the team's lackluster performance.

The firing raises questions about the future direction of the Edmonton Oilers and who might step in to fill the coaching void. Fans and analysts will closely monitor the search for a new head coach. The team will want someone who can inspire change and positively transform the squad.

Edmonton Oilers 4-1 triumph over the Seattle Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers ended their four-game losing streak with a decisive 4-1 triumph over the Seattle Kraken, marking a significant turning point for the team. Zach Hyman took center stage, delivering an outstanding natural hat trick during the initial period and securing a 4-0 lead for Edmonton by the end of the opening frame.

This remarkable achievement by Hyman became the 10th instance in Oilers franchise history where a player accomplished a hat trick in the first period, placing him alongside the legendary Wayne Gretzky in this exclusive category.

Hyman said,

“When things aren’t going well, you want a cushion that makes everybody feel more comfortable. Today was a good day to get back in the win column and breathe.”

Dylan Holloway also contributed to the commanding lead by adding another goal in the first period.

While Jaden Schwartz scored a power-play goal for the Kraken, preventing a complete shutout, Seattle's starting goaltender, Philipp Grubauer, was substituted after allowing four goals in the initial period.

Edmonton Oilers' victory showcased the team's resilience and provided a much-needed boost to rejuvenate their spirits. Hyman's exceptional hat trick and the collective team effort emphasized the importance of establishing a comfortable lead, particularly in challenging times.