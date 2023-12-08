NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks and several others eyeing former Edmonton Oilers defenseman

The NHL rumor mill is abuzz with speculation about former Edmonton Oilers defenseman and unrestricted free agent, Ethan Bear, who has been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hockey insider, Elliotte Friedman sparked a discussion on the "32 Thoughts" podcast by mentioning that Bear, who is a native of Kelowna, B.C. is allowing teams to assess him directly:

“There is word tonight that interested teams will now be allowed to watch him skate. He’s based in Kelowna, B.C., and a few are going to take him up on the offer.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who always seem to be in search of defensive depth and stability, are looking into the possibility of acquiring Bear. The team has been facing challenges on their blue line due to injuries that have sidelined three defensemen.

Bringing in a player like Bear could greatly enhance their unit given his right-handed shot and proficiency in playing two-way games. Bear would be an asset for any team with aspirations of making a deep playoff run.

“Another possibility for Toronto (and everyone else) is Ethan Bear.”

However, the Maple Leafs are not the only team rumored to be interested in Bear. The Vancouver Canucks, a team that knows Bear's skills well are also eager to bring him on board. Bear's desire to return to Vancouver adds a twist to the situation, but the Canucks current salary cap constraints pose a significant challenge.

With limited financial flexibility, Vancouver might find it difficult to make a competitive offer.

"Vancouver would like to keep him — he’s interested in a return — but the Canucks are cap-tight and there are others who can try to outbid.”

Friedman’s revelation that teams can now observe Bear’s skating indicates that the defenseman is prepared to demonstrate his value to potential parties. This update is expected to heighten the competition for his services as teams will be able to evaluate his fitness and compatibility with their respective systems.

Maple Leafs’s defenseman John Klingberg is out for the season

John Klingberg is out for the rest of the season due to a hip injury. Since November 23, Klingberg has been placed on long-term injured reserve and he will require surgery, which means he'll be sidelined for 5-6 months.

This is a setback for the Maple Leafs’s defense, especially considering they've already been dealing with injuries this season.

In addition to Klingberg’s absence, defenseman Mark Giordano is currently week to week with a broken finger and Timothy Liljegren has been sidelined due to a lower-body injury. Throughout this season, the Maple Leafs had to rely on a total of 10 defensemen due to injuries.