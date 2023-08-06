NHL Rumors: Matt Dumba close to signing multi-million deal with Coyotes

The future of defenseman Matt Dumba, who's currently an unrestricted free agent, has recently been a topic of intense interest for fans. The latest update from renowned Canadian sports journalist Elliotte Friedman has sent excitement and anticipation through the hockey community.

In a recent tweet, Friedman shared some intriguing news, saying:

"Hearing Matt Dumba closing in with Arizona, one year at approximately $4M."

As per Friedman's information, it seems like Dumba is inching closer to securing a deal with the Arizona Coyotes. The potential one-year contract worth around $4 million is likely to attract attention from fans and experts, as it could have significant implications for both Dumba's career and the Coyotes' roster.

A look at Matt Dumba's NHL career

Hailing from Regina, Saskatchewan, Dumba was drafted seventh overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft.

His path to the NHL was not without its challenges. Due to the 2012-13 NHL lockout, Dumba's pro training camp was delayed. Nevertheless, he impressed the Wild during the post-lockout training camp and made the opening-night roster at the young age of 18. Although he didn't play in a game for Minnesota at that time, the experience served as a valuable learning opportunity.

The following year, Dumba managed to secure a spot on the Wild's roster during training camp and finally made his NHL debut on October 5, 2013. His first NHL goal came just a week later in a game against the Dallas Stars, securing his presence in the league.

Throughout his professional career, Dumba's skills continued to develop and flourish. In the 2014-15 season, he tallied eight goals and 16 points in 58 games for the Wild. During the playoffs, he played a crucial role in helping Minnesota secure a first-round series win against the St. Louis Blues.

The 2015-16 season marked a turning point for Dumba as he reached double figures in goals, showcasing his offensive prowess from the blue line. His offensive contributions continued through the 2018-19 season, where he led all NHL defensemen with an impressive 12 goals in just 21 games before an unfortunate pectoral muscle injury forced him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Undeterred by the setback, Dumba made a strong comeback in the 2019-20 season, tallying 24 points with six goals and 18 assists in 69 games.