NHL Rumors: More trouble for Calgary Flames as $29,700,000 star stalls contract extension talks

Noah Hanifin's six-year, $29,700,000 contract with the Calgary Flames is coming to an end. He has now reportedly put contract extension negotiations on hold. This development comes amid the Calgary Flames' slow start this season. They are currently sitting at 2-6-1.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger revealed this information, which prompted fans and analysts to speculate about the Calgary Flames' future defensive lineup.

Trouble for the Calgary Flames

Noah Hanifin, a pending unrestricted free agent, has quickly established himself as an integral member of the Calgary Flames' defense since joining the team in 2018. Boasting the size, the skill and a hockey IQ that rivals any in the NHL, Noah Hanifin is unquestionably an asset on Calgary's line.

Hanifin indicated earlier that talks between his agent and the Flames about an extension were underway. However, those discussions appear to have stalled, resulting in uncertainty regarding his future with the team.

Hanifin's decision may be influenced by the Flames' underwhelming start this season. He may reassess his career options amid his team's struggles and may decide it's best he step aside at this juncture in his life.

Hanifin may have decided to delay contract talks as part of his strategy for assessing his team before agreeing to sign a long-term deal.

This new development places the Flames in a precarious situation. Hanifin's potential departure would be devastating to their defensive core. He brings size, skill and hockey intelligence to the Flames' blueline, which would make finding his replacement an immense task.

About Noah Hanifin

Noah Hanifin, born in Boston, Massachusetts, found his passion at an early age. He first developed his talents at St. Sebastian's School in Needham, Massachusetts, before going on to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Hanifin was quickly recognized for his exceptional talent, prompting Boston College to recruit him, where he spent one season showing his capabilities at a collegiate level. His performance at Boston College was outstanding and earned him a selection to the 2014-15 Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

Hanifin was selected fifth overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes and thus started his professional journey.

His first season with them proved remarkable as he quickly became one of the team's most indispensable assets on defense. Hanifin made waves throughout his tenure there and was even selected to participate in the 2018 All-Star Game. He was the sole selection from the Hurricanes.

Hanifin joined the Calgary Flames as part of a trade in June 2018. Since joining, he has demonstrated his defensive prowess while contributing to their success. His playing style is defined by exceptional skating ability, strong defensive capabilities and his capacity to contribute offensively when necessary.