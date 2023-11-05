NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane's free agency moves reaches new stage per insider

In the ever-evolving world of professional hockey, fans and experts are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Patrick Kane's storied career. After undergoing hip-resurfacing surgery on June 1, the 34-year-old is navigating uncharted waters as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his illustrious 16-year career.

His journey took an interesting turn, culminating in his tenure with the New York Rangers last season. Hockey enthusiasts and insiders have been abuzz with speculations about where Kane will play this season.

In a recent report, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman provided fresh insights into the situation, igniting excitement among hockey fans. Friedman suggested that Kane could be on the brink of a significant decision in the coming week:

"This could be a very big week for Patrick Kane. I think its possible he is going to start narrowing down some of the teams that he's interested in and are interested in him. I still think he's a few weeks away from playing. But we're getting atleast a few days closer to him narrowing down the list."

Kane's impressive career stats, including three Stanley Cup wins, the Hart Trophy, and the Conn Smythe Trophy, make him an attractive prospect for teams looking to bolster their roster.

Boston Bruins unlikely to sign Patrick Kane due to salary cap constraints

Patrick Kane has been a focal point of attention in the 2023 NHL free agency market. While various teams have been rumored as possible destinations, the Boston Bruins have emerged as a strong contender for the 34-year-old veteran.

However, recent reports from Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now indicate that Kane's move to Boston might be unlikely. The main stumbling block appears to be the Boston Bruins' salary cap situation, which leaves them with limited room to maneuver. Even a short-term contract offering $3 million to Kane could prove challenging given their current cap constraints.

Last week, Boston Hockey Now was told by an unnamed source:

"Don’t expect the Bruins to be in on Patrick Kane, First of all, they don’t have the cap space to make it happen even if we’re talking like a one-year, $3 million contract."

Boston's general manager Don Sweeney might explore options to resolve the cap issue if Kane expresses a strong interest in the team. However, the current outlook suggests that a Boston signing is unlikely.