NHL Rumors: Phil Kessel's Ironman streak in jeopardy as veteran continues to look for new teams

As the NHL season unfolds, rumors have surfaced that veteran forward Phil Kessel will secure a spot on an NHL roster after his Stanley Cup triumph. Recently, Insider Chris Johnston shed light on Kessel's multiple attempts to ink a deal with a team.

The saga of Phil Kessel's quest for a return to the ice began with his desire to skip the traditional route of attending team training camps on a tryout agreement. While Kessel opted out of this approach, he remained dedicated to maintaining his game-ready status by continuing to skate in his residence in Arizona.

Here's what Chris Johnston said on the "CJ Show":

"Phil has wanted to return the whole time. You know, he was reluctant to go to a team training camp on a tryout agreement. So he didn’t end up doing that. But you know, he’s continued to skate. He’s living in Arizona, keep himself game-ready."

Johnston also revealing that there were moments in October when it seemed highly likely that the seasoned forward would secure a contract.

"I know there’s been discussions and some ongoing discussions with teams even to a point where there was one stage in October where it looked very close like he was going to get a contract," Johnston added. "That obviously didn’t happen and so the weeks become months become you know, is it all done for him?"

Phil Kessel is technically still the NHL's active Ironman

Despite the setbacks, Chris Johnston emphasized that Phil Kessel remains steadfast in his commitment to returning to professional hockey. The veteran forward, technically still the NHL's active Ironman, has reportedly engaged in discussions with various teams.

Johnston said:

"I mean, in his mind and heart he hopes not. And so it’s gonna take one team that’s serious enough to give him a chance. You know, he is actually still technically NHLs active Ironman."

He added:

"He’s just looking at a sign somewhere and keep playing and if that team wants to, you know, not dress them on back-to-back nights or you know, have them kind of as an extra forward I think he’s open to some of those opportunities."

As the hockey community eagerly awaits Phil Kessel's return, the question remains: Will a team be serious enough to give the veteran forward the chance he seeks?

Well, all hopes are not lost, as Bruce Garrioch quoted A league executive's statement on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“They’re willing to discuss just about anybody.”

Only time will tell if Kessel's comeback aspirations will materialize, but his commitment signals that the story is far from over for this seasoned NHL veteran.