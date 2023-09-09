NHL Rumors: Sabres closing on massive contract extension for Rasmus Dahlin

Rasmus Dahlin, the standout defenseman for the Buffalo Sabres, is on the cusp of signing a long-term contract extension, according to reports emerging from the Sabres podcast "After The Whistle." This potential extension would see Dahlin commit to an impressive eight-year deal, boasting an average annual value (AAV) of a staggering $10.5 million.

At a mere 23 years of age, Dahlin's current three-year contract, with an AAV of $6 million, is set to reach its conclusion at the end of this season. However, his recent on-ice performances have solidified his status among the NHL's elite defensemen. In the 2021-22 season, Dahlin made a significant mark by amassing an impressive 53 points, a remarkable feat considering his young age and relative newcomer status, having played just 197 NHL games in total.

The past season witnessed Dahlin shattering his previous career-highs, demonstrating remarkable growth and development. Over the course of 78 games played, he notched an impressive 15 goals and a total of 73 points.

Should this reported contract indeed come to fruition, it would catapult Dahlin into the esteemed position of being the highest-paid player on the Buffalo Sabres' roster. This distinction is set to take effect starting from the 2024-25 season, emphasizing his pivotal role in the team's future prospects and successes.

Buffalo Sabres will donn "Goathead" style uniforms

In the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, the Buffalo Sabres are set to prominently feature their once-reviled black and red "Goathead" style uniforms. The team announced that these throwback uniforms will be worn for a total of fifteen home games, accounting for over a third of their home schedule.

October 21, 2023 vs New York Islanders

October 29, 2023 vs Colorado Avalanche

November 3, 2023 vs Philadelphia Flyers

December 9, 2023 vs Montreal Canadiens

December 19, 2023 vs Columbus Blue Jackets

December 27, 2023 vs Boston Bruins

January 11, 2024 vs Ottawa Senators

January 17, 2024 vs Chicago Blackhawks

February 6, 2024 vs Dallas Stars

February 13, 2024 vs Los Angeles Kings

March 2, 2024 vs Vegas Golden Knights

March 3, 2024 vs Winnipeg Jets

March 12, 2024 vs Detroit Red Wings

March 30, 2024 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

April 2, 2024 vs Washington Capitals

Last season marked their return, with the Sabres sporting this look a dozen times and boasting an impressive 10-1-1 record. Typically, they'll wear their road whites for 41 games, home blue and golds for 26, and the '90s black and red for 15. This nostalgic design was first introduced towards the end of the 1995-96 season.