NHL Rumors: "Significant gap" between Ottawa Senators and $3,975,000 center's demands hindering contract extension

The Ottawa Senators are reportedly facing a significant hurdle in their contract negotiations with restricted free agent center Shane Pinto. Despite ongoing discussions, there appears to be a substantial gap between Pinto's demands and the team's offer, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. Both parties are eager to reach an agreement to ensure Pinto's presence at the training camp.

Pinto, who is transitioning from his entry-level contract, falls under the restricted free agent category, making him ineligible for an offer sheet, similar to Anaheim Ducks RFA defenseman Jamie Drysdale. Given this lack of leverage, Pinto's participation in training camp medicals becomes crucial.

Shane Pinto is currently on a contract with the Ottawa Senators which he signed for 3 years, $3,975,000 on Apr. 1, 2021.

The 22-year-old center had an impressive debut season in the NHL, tallying 20 goals and 15 assists for a total of 35 points across 82 games with the Senators. Meanwhile, another Senators forward, Egor Sokolov, is also awaiting a new deal as an RFA.

Sokolov, 23, spent the summer in Ottawa, but there have been no recent discussions between his agent, Andy Scott, and Senators Assistant GM Ryan Bowness, who is overseeing the negotiations.

While Sokolov contributed one goal and an assist in five NHL games last season, he excelled in the AHL with the Belleville Senators, where he notched 21 goals and 38 assists, accumulating 59 points in 70 games.

Tuukka Rask's recent statement on the Ottawa Senators

Tuukka Rask was drafted 21st overall at the 2005 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The has suffered criticism for not realizing Rask's talents as they later pulled off one of the worst trades in franchise history. They dealt Rask to the Boston Bruins for goalie Andrew Raycroft.

Afterward, Rask became a star goalie in Boston and went on to play for 16 years, while Raycroft on the other hand failed the Maple Leafs in every sense.

Rask recently revealed that in the 2005 NHL Draft, the Ottawa Senators were talking to him more than any other team in the NHL.

Rast said:

"There were some rumors that Ottawa Senators would pick me. (The Senators represented) the most interaction I had from all the teams.

"And then after that, I had no idea. ... They didn't pick me and then (the draft) just kept going and going. I had no idea who might pick me. I was just hoping that first-round choice would come and then Toronto picked me (at 21)."

Ottawa had the option to select the ninth overall draft that season.