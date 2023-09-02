NHL Rumors: Veteran star eyeing dramatic return to league  

Veteran NHL winger Tyler Ennis is reportedly open to making a dramatic return to the North American hockey scene after spending the previous season honing his skills in Switzerland. According to Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal, Ennis may even receive a professional tryout contract from a Western Conference team, setting the stage for a potential comeback story.

Ennis, a seasoned player with 13 NHL seasons under his belt and exactly 700 regular-season games played, took a leap of faith last season by signing a one-year contract with SC Bern in Switzerland's National League. During his stint overseas, he demonstrated that he still possessed the skills necessary to produce at an elite level, tallying an impressive 33 points in 37 games. This performance has ignited speculation that he could replicate such success in a bottom-six role in the NHL this season.

Drafted 26th overall in 2008, Ennis has experienced the ups and downs of a career marked by injuries and fluctuating fortunes. Despite his challenges, he has consistently been a capable depth contributor in recent years, suiting up for various Canadian teams.

At 33, Ennis is determined to make a return to the NHL, with hopes of adding a new chapter to his storied career. While a professional tryout contract may be on the horizon, Ennis is keeping his options open, as he still has potential opportunities awaiting him in Switzerland's National League for the 2023-24 season.

Colorado Avalanche face dilemma in re-signing Mikko Rantanen

The Colorado Avalanche are facing a crucial decision as they contemplate re-signing their talented winger, Mikko Rantanen, to a potentially lucrative contract extension. The debate centers on whether the team can sustain annual salaries of $10 million or more for key players like Rantanen, Cale Makar, and Nathan MacKinnon.

The Athletic's Peter Baugh addressed this concern, pointing out that the salary cap is expected to rise in the coming years, making high-paid players more common. Baugh suggests that while keeping Rantanen may require sacrifices in other areas of the roster, it's a worthwhile investment to maintain a core of elite talent alongside Makar and MacKinnon.

Baugh draws parallels to the Tampa Bay Lightning, showcasing how their success in winning the Stanley Cup despite high-salaried players like Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos demonstrates the feasibility of such contracts. He also underscores the importance of talent scouting and player development in creating a strong supporting cast for these expensive stars in the NHL.