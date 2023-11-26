NHL Trade Rumors: $10,600,000 Philadelphia Flyers defenceman may be on the move despite dazzling start to season

As the NHL season progresses, trade rumors begin swirling, and one team active in the speculation pool is the Philadelphia Flyers. Despite a commendable start to the season, the Flyers seem to be exploring the possibility of shaking up their roster, specifically in the realm of defense.

One name prominently featured in recent rumors is Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Sean Walker. Despite the Flyers' commendable start to the season with 10 wins in 20 games, Walker's $10.6 million deal has become a focal point of trade discussions.

Walker, a 29-year-old defenseman, has been a notable presence on the Flyers' blue line. This season he has performed on the offensive front as well, contributing 10 points in 20 games, which includes 3 goals.

However, the team's current status as a bubble team has prompted considerations of both buying and selling assets to build a more robust roster. The Flyers, open to discussions on various positions, have caught the attention of teams looking to bolster their rosters.

Darren Dreger, an insider at TSN, reported that the Flyers are receptive to trade talks and willing to entertain offers on certain players. Among those potentially available are veteran defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler. Both hockey players, aged 29 and 30, bring experience and reliability to the defensive unit.

Darren Dreger said:

“They’re willing to listen basically on every position – not every player, but every position. They feel like they’ve got the assets to move. I’m looking at a couple of veteran defencemen, I’m looking at Sean Walker and Nick Seeler."

He added:

These guys are 29, 30 years of age with the Philadelphia Flyers, they’re in the 20-plus range in terms of the minutes that they can consume so in terms of depth defencemen, I think that Danny Briere is going to continue to get interest in those two guys.”

Arizona Coyotes might be after the Philadelphia Flyers defenceman

Reports suggest that the Arizona Coyotes are actively seeking NHL players, eyeing potential moves similar to their offseason acquisition of defenseman Sean Durzi.

NHL insider Craig Morgan said:

"The Arizona Coyotes are talking to teams about moving some of their prospects or their accumulation of draft picks for existing NHL players – similar to their offseason trade from defenseman Sean Durzi for a 2024 second-round pick."

The coming weeks will reveal whether Sean Walker remains a fixture in the Philadelphia Flyers' lineup or becomes a key piece in a trade deal.