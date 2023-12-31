NHL trade rumors: $13,500,000 Carolina Hurricanes winger to make way for possible goaltender moves

In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes have recently become a focal point of speculation. The team, in its quest to fortify its goaltending roster, has reportedly explored the potential departure of forward Michael Bunting.

Aged 28, Bunting is currently in the inaugural year of a substantial three-year, $13.5 million contract, making him a valuable asset for the team.

Originally signed to a three-year, $2,775,000 contract with the Arizona Coyotes on July 23, 2015, Bunting has steadily climbed the ranks in his professional hockey career, accumulating 150 points in 222 career games.

His recent move to the Carolina Hurricanes has seen him emerge as a significant contributor on the ice, as he scored 25 points in 36 games that he played.

The trade rumors surrounding Michael Bunting were brought to light by Elliotte Friedman during the "Saturday Headlines" segment on Hockey Night in Canada. According to Friedman, the Carolina Hurricanes have received inquiries about Bunting's availability, driven by the team's need to create salary cap space for potential goaltender acquisitions.

Friedman said:

“There is word around the League that when Carolina was looking to clear some cap room and maybe make a move for a goaltender, Bunting’s name came up,”

Despite Bunting's 10-team no-trade list, teams have expressed interest in the winger, prompting discussions within the Hurricanes organization. The potential move is viewed as a means to alleviate salary cap constraints, allowing the team to pursue goaltending options to strengthen their roster.

Friedman said:

“He was a bit lower down the lineup at the time – he’s still about seventh or eighth on ice time – and there was some talk about could he be the person moved in order to create the room. We’ll see where that develops.”

Bunting's contribution to the Carolina Hurricanes is a crucial factor

Heading into a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the player accumulated seven points in seven games. His offensive skills were further highlighted as he opened the scoring against the Leafs with a goal. Additionally, he had three shots on goal.

While the specific teams expressing interest in Bunting remain undisclosed, Elliotte Friedman noted that the forward is still finding his way within the Hurricanes' lineup.

This factor, coupled with Bunting's current performance, adds uncertainty to the potential trade scenario. The Hurricanes, it seems, may be hesitant to part ways with a top-six forward who is actively contributing to their team.

As the NHL season unfolds, the fate of Michael Bunting and the Hurricanes' pursuit of a goaltender might become clear in the coming weeks.