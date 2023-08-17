NHL Trade Rumors: $13,500,000 veteran defenceman on Predators' chopping block

The upcoming NHL season has a number of powerful defensemen who are to showcase their prowess on the ice. Nashville Predators recently acquired defenseman Tyson Barrie is one of the names shining bright in the list.

However, recent NHL rumors indicate that there is a high chance of Barrie getting on a fruitful trade for the Predators. The $13.5 million hockey star’s contract comprises a cap hit of $4.5 million with a signing bonus of $1.2 million for the 2023-24 season. Considering the 32-year-old stepping into the last year of his contract with the Predators, the chances of his getting on the trade list become more prominent.

Besides everything, with the addition of Luke Schenn to the team, NHL’s renowned Predators now possess an abundance of talented right-shot defensemen. Hence, teams that want to improve their power play efficiency and strengthen their right side of defense should give the idea of bringing Barrie on board significant consideration.

Barrie showed off his offensive skills in the previous NHL season, which spanned 85 games and was split between the Edmonton Oilers and Predators. He scored 13 goals and racking up an impressive 55 points. Even though his minus-7 rating is a small negative, he still makes a lot of offensive contributions overall.

Is NHL UFA goalie looking forward to signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning?

The Tampa Bay Lightning and their approaching decision regarding an offer to UFA goalie Jaroslav Halak is anticipated among the NHL fans with the pressure of the upcoming 2023-24 season. The seasoned goalie, Halak recently spoke candidly with Tomas Prokop of Dennik Sport about his position, making it clear that he strongly opposes the idea of playing as a third-string on the ice.

Halak's goals focus on getting a spot on a roster with a team that will value his vast experience and honed abilities by giving him the crucial backup goaltending position. This news has sparked speculation about prospective destinations, with the Lightning emerging as the front-runner in the list of teams trying to acquire Jaroslav Halak.

With Brian Elliott's departure from the Lightning in the offseason, the goaltender dynamics underwent a change for the team. The organization welcomed the hockey star Jonas Johansson to fill the vacancy. Johansson has shown promise, but given that he comes from the AHL, there may be a better backup option. Halak's possible contribution to the Lightning is especially relevant at this point, considering all the above reasons.