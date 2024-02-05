NHL Trade Rumors: $14,000,000 Montreal Canadiens veteran D-man is on the market for the right price

The Montreal Canadiens are seemingly open to parting ways with seasoned defenseman David Savard, who has a four-year, $14 million contract. As the team undergoes significant changes, the departure of Sean Monahan, a key player, has set the stage for more shake-ups.

Speculation arises over the future of Savard, known for his playoff success and defensive prowess. Despite his $3.5 million salary for a year and a half, insiders suggest that he could be a valuable asset for teams eyeing a playoff run.

Montreal Canadiens general nanager Kent Hughes said:

"I haven't had a discussion with David yet. But my door is always open. Am I open to moving him? I'm open to moving anyone on the team as long as it improves the team. But I can't say that we're actively looking to trade Savard."

Hughes is considering offers for Savard but seeks the right value for the seasoned defenseman. The trade deadline could see Savard switch teams, potentially marking a new stage in his career and a shift for the Canadiens.

Buffalo Sabres strategize for success: Pursuing Montreal Canadiens' Savard to bolster blue line

The Buffalo Sabres are prepping to sell at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. But,their rebuild plan shouldn't eclipse the chance to make smart adds.

One name floating in the trade gossip, Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard, opens a door for the Sabres to fix key gaps in their roster. With his robust playing style, he would bring a much-needed right-shot presence to Buffalo's top-four defensive unit.

Pairing him with emerging talent Owen Power could solidify the blue line, offering a perfect blend of experience and skill. Furthermore, Savard's defensive prowess could bolster the Sabres' penalty kill.

With a contract extending until the 2024-25 season, Savard represents more than a short-term option for the Sabres. Their ample cap space positions them favorably to absorb his salary, making a move financially viable. Additionally, Savard lacks trade protection, eliminating any potential roadblocks to a trade.

Having contributed four goals, 11 points and 27 hits, in 27 games this season, Savard, with his well-rounded game, could be a catalyst for the Sabres' resurgence.

With the trading deadline soon, Buffalo could snap up the Canadiens defenseman to strengthen their roster.