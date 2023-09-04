NHL Trade Rumors: $19,950,000 Vancouver Canucks winger among two forwards currently on the trade block

The Vancouver Canucks are facing a challenging offseason as they grapple with a tight salary cap situation.

According to Adam Proteau of The Hockey News, among the players under the spotlight are Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Boeser, two forwards whose future with the team remains uncertain.

Both players have the potential to make a significant impact, but their hefty contracts and the team's cap constraints have raised questions about its long-term prospects in Vancouver.

Brock Boeser, with two years left on his three-year, $19,950,000 contract at $6.65 million per year, is a key figure in these discussions. The 26-year-old winger has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, but the Canucks need more consistent production from him. While trade rumors have swirled around Boeser, his substantial contract makes any potential deal a complex one.

On the other hand, Anthony Beauvillier, with just one year left on his contract at $4.15 million, presents a more manageable option for the Canucks to move. Despite earlier rumors of a possible Eastern Conference return, Beauvillier remains in Vancouver, but his future still hangs in the balance.

Additionally, defenseman Tyler Myers, who has one year remaining on his $5 million contract, is another player to watch. His rumored move to San Jose fell through, and with his diminishing speed and skill, a contender might be hesitant to make a move for the 33-year-old blueliner.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Vancouver Canucks face tough decisions. Whether they can find takers for these players or see improved performances on the ice, the pressure is on to navigate their cap challenges and elevate their competitiveness in the tough Western Conference.

Vancouver Canucks could send Elias Pettersson to Knights for UFAs

Rumors are swirling that the Vancouver Canucks star player, Elias Pettersson, could be a prime trade candidate for the Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming unrestricted free agents exchange. Pettersson, a 24-year-old Swedish sensation, signed a substantial three-year, $22,050,000 contract in 2021 and has since had breakout seasons, including a remarkable 102-point campaign in 2022-23.

Vegas faces a cap dilemma with UFAs Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson approaching free agency in 2023-24. Contract extensions may prove challenging. Marchessault could demand around $20 million over three years, while Stephenson, exceeding his contract's value, might seek a four-year, $20 million deal.

Some suggest that investing in Pettersson could be wiser for the Golden Knights. Chris Gawlik of Vegas Hockey Now proposed a package of draft picks and prospects, given Vegas' draft assets. The Canucks, caught between rebuilding and playoff contention, might consider such a deal.

Pettersson, with just one playoff appearance in five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, could be eager to join a contender, potentially commanding a hefty contract exceeding $10 million per year.