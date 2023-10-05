NHL Trade Rumors: $20,000,000 Nashville Predators goalie's future already determined by HC Barry Trotz

The NHL is no stranger to trade rumors, with recent focus being placed on Nashville Predators' $20,000,000 goalie, Juuse Saros. There has been a lot of talk regarding his future, and according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, head coach Barry Trotz has already made his decision regarding him.

The Nashville Predators have established themselves in the NHL, thanks to goaltender Juuse Saros's impressive play, currently holding onto his $20 million contract, which was signed in August 2021. He has two seasons remaining. Saros has helped lead the Predators to numerous wins; however, recent performances have led to rumors about a possible trade.

Barry Trotz, the Predators' seasoned head coach, is highly respected for his strategic acumen and knack for making difficult decisions. Having steered the Predators to numerous victories over the years, Trotz finds himself in a position where he may need to make some audacious moves yet again to secure their success.

The Predators goalie has recently come under scrutiny, despite his impressive record and lucrative contract, because of inconsistent performances that have raised questions about his future with the team and prompted NHL trade rumors as potential deals may have been discussed between clubs.

Despite the rumors, Trotz has made it clear that Saros is integral to Nashville's long-term plans and his statement has effectively ended speculation over his status with the team. This is what Trotz said to Pierre LeBrun:

"I think he's a special goaltender. Obviously, he's created his own little legacy. We've been blessed with great goaltending in Nashville. It started with Tomas Vokoun, then Pekka Rinne, and hopefully Juuse for the future. I think he's a special goaltender. I've already reached out to (Saros' agent) Kevin Epp and their group (to) see what their thoughts are on talking."

Even though the Predators are currently going through a rebuilding phase after missing the playoffs for only the first time since 2013-14, Saros' position appears secure, and he continues to serve as their cornerstone of success.

This season has presented several issues for the Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have faced one major hurdle due to the absence of an elite offensive player. Although they possess a well-rounded squad, this absence prevents them from matching up against teams boasting dynamic offensive stars.

The Predators' emerging players are relatively inexperienced. They lack the elite talent found on other NHL teams. Cultivation of young talent is crucial to sustained success; therefore, the team requires these emerging stars to grow and contribute significantly at the NHL level.

Despite facing formidable challenges this season, the Nashville Predators can address these obstacles through strategic planning, focused training, and perhaps some tactical adjustments as they aim for a successful season.