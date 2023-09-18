NHL Trade Rumors: $20,000,000 Nashville Predators goalie's future dependant on team's playoff performance

In an article for The Athletic, Joe Rexrode has ignited speculation about the future of Juuse Saros, goaltender for the Nashville Predators. While Saros has been a stalwart presence in the Predators' crease, Rexrode suggests that his fate may be contingent on the team's performance leading up to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Rexrode posits that a Saros trade could materialize if the Predators find themselves out of the playoff race around the trade deadline. According to him, this pivotal decision hinges on the confidence of Predators GM Barry Trotz in Yaroslav Askarov's ability to assume the long-term goaltending role for the team.

The allure of Saros as a trade asset is undeniable. Not only is he widely regarded as an elite netminder, but his affordable $5 million cap hit until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season makes him an attractive acquisition. This means that Saros would not merely be a rental player for any team seeking his services.

Saros has been a recurring name in the trade rumor mill since the previous season, leaving fans and analysts alike intrigued to see if Nashville will indeed part ways with their star goaltender this season. The future of this $20,000,000 Nashville Predators goalie appears to be inextricably linked to the team's playoff performance in the upcoming season, making it a storyline worth monitoring closely. He signed a four-year, $20 million contract extension deal in August 2021.

Nashville Predators' rising stars in the upcoming season

The Nashville Predators are primed for a bright future, boasting a promising roster of prospects set to make waves in the 2023-24 season. Here's a glimpse of the top five options poised to leave a significant mark on the team:

#5. Tanner Molendyk

Molendyk, with his offensive flair from the blue line, often operates like a fourth forward. Although his offensive production hasn't fully blossomed, his potential as an offensive defenseman keeps him in the Predators' top prospect rankings.

#4. Joakim Kemell

Kemell, following a strong Liiga season, made a smooth transition to North America with the Admirals, showcasing his scoring prowess with 13 points in 14 regular-season games.

#3. Luke Evangelista

Evangelista, a rising star, has already made his mark in the AHL. His 15 points in 24 NHL games underscore his scoring abilities and adaptability.

#2. Matthew Wood

Wood's blend of size, skill, and knack for taking shots sets him apart. Leading Connecticut in shots and averaging three per game, he's an exciting prospect for the Predators.

#1. Yaroslav Askarov

Askarov, the group's standout, has been dominant in the AHL and shows promise as a franchise goaltender. Despite a tough NHL debut, his potential is undeniable.

These prospects paint a bright future for the Nashville Predators, with talent ranging from offensive instincts to goaltending prowess. As the team charts its path to success, these young stars are ready to shine.