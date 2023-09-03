NHL Trade Rumors: $24,150,000 Carolina Hurricanes defenseman most likely to get traded as Canes have defensive abundance 

Answering his Carolina Hurricanes mailbag, The Athletic's Cory Lavalette delved into the intriguing possibility of the Hurricanes making a significant trade move this summer. With the return of Tony DeAngelo, the Canes find themselves in a favorable yet complex situation regarding their defensive depth.

The Hurricanes, armed with ample cap space, don't need to rush into any decisions. Lavalette suggested that if a trade were to materialize, it's highly likely that $24,150,000 defenseman Brett Pesce could be on the move. The 27-year-old blueliner, known for his defensive prowess, could fetch a valuable return for Carolina.

The potential return on a Pesce trade is a critical point of interest. Lavalette hinted at the precedent set by the Hurricanes, who once acquired a first-round pick from Toronto for taking on Patrick Marleau's contract. If history repeats itself, Carolina could secure another first-round gem that could bolster their roster.

Furthermore, Lavalette emphasized that trading a defenseman doesn't necessarily mean acquiring a forward in return. The Carolina Hurricanes' deep defensive roster provides flexibility to address other areas of need, either at the trade deadline or sooner.

As the offseason unfolds, the Hurricanes find themselves in a position of strength with a surplus of defensive talent. With savvy management, they could turn this abundance into a valuable asset, making waves in the NHL trade market.

Carolina Hurricanes AHL Affiliation Dispute Leads to Chicago Wolves' Independence

The Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in the midst of a contentious dispute over player decisions within their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. Reports suggest that the Hurricanes pressed for their prospect goaltender, Pyotr Kochetkov, to get playing time over Alex Lyon and even threatened to sever ties with the Wolves' former head coach, Ryan Warsofsky, if their demands weren't met.

Wendell Young, the current GM of the Chicago Wolves, explained the circumstances that led to their decision to break away and establish an independent team, the Lone Wolves, for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Young highlighted a significant shift in philosophy from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023, where winning took a backseat to player development. This shift strained the AHL partnership and ultimately led to their separation.

With their affiliation formally terminated, the Wolves will compete in the AHL without a direct NHL partnership. Young, however, remains open to collaborating with other NHL clubs to create unique player development opportunities, offering an unconventional strategy for prospects' growth.

This dispute underscores the delicate balance between AHL affiliates and their NHL counterparts in pursuit of success and player development.