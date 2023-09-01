NHL Trade Rumors: $25,000,000 Edmonton Oilers goalie will be on the chopping block if he fails to deliver this season

The Edmonton Oilers could reportedly be looking to trade goaltender Jack Campbell this season.

The Oilers signed Campbell to a five-year $25 million deal in the summer of 2022 and the expectation was he would help Edmonton to the Cup as the starting goaltender.

However, in his first year with the Oilers, Campbell struggled badly as he went 21-9-4 with a 3.41 GAA and a .888 SV% which was his highest GAA and SV% in years. Last season, Campbell did not look like himself and had lost the starting job to Stuart Skinner.

Now, The Athletic's Allan Mitchell reports that if Campbell struggles this season, Edmonton will look to move him.

"If Campbell struggles again, it’s possible the Oilers move him out in favour of a more consistent option," he wrote.

Although Edmonton may look to trade Jack Campbell, not many teams would be too interested in the goalie who still has four years left on his deal at $5 million per year.

Will Jack Campbell be Edmonton's starting goalie next season?

As of right now, it's uncertain if Jack Campbell will be the Edmonton Oilers starting goaltender next year.

Stuart Skinner took over the starting job last season, but in the playoffs, he did struggle. In Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights in a do-or-die situation, the Oilers did start Campbell to show they still have confidence in him.

The job will likely come down to training camp, but the goalies splitting starts is not out of the question. However, after Jack Campbell signed with the Oilers, Connor McDavid did praise him, so it wouldn't be a surprise for Edmonton to give him another chance.

"If he can be the starting goalie for the Leafs, he can be the starting goalie anywhere," McDavid said. "Obviously, this is the hockey hotbed and there's a tremendous amount of pressure on whoever fills that net. He's occupied that job for the better part of two years and he's done a great job doing it, so I'm sure he'll transition smoothly."

The Edmonton Oilers are currently one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2024.

