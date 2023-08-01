NHL Trade Rumors: $29,000,000 Calgary Flames center linked to Capitals

Calgary Flames hockey center Elias Lindholm has been the subject of various rumors throughout the buildup of the 2023 NHL draft. According to various reports, he has drawn interest from the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, igniting trade talks and debates within the hockey community.

Lindholm and Mikael Backlund's unclear positions regarding contract extensions have increased the rumors surrounding the Flames. Lindholm signed a six-year, $29 million contract with the Flames in 2018, which will make him a free agent after the 2023-24 season.

Besides the $29 million contract hockey player, other names like Tyler Toffoli and Noah Hanifin were also the center of attraction in terms of rumors.

But Toffoli was successfully acquired by the New Jersey Devils on June 27, leaving Lindholm, Backlund, and Hanifin as the Calgary Flames' active rumored players. Hockey commentators like Nick Goss, Steve Conroy, and Randy Sportak, and the Bruins, recommend Lindholm to be a true replacement for Patrice Bergeron.

However, the Bruins are not the only team taking an interest in the gifted center. Sammi Silber of THN Washington recently shared that the Washington Capitals have also been taking an interest in him. Lindholm's impressive two-way abilities might make him a beneficial addition to the team, who are in need of a dependable top-six center.

There is yet no news available on the Flames trying to trade the 28-year-old to other teams. According to Sportnet’s Friedman’s speculation, the Flames might have to pay close to $9 million annually to retain the hockey star.

The Flames will probably continue negotiating to keep their hockey center, while the Bruins and the Capitals will be on the lookout for him. Lindholm’s possible impact on the NHL landscape for the upcoming season will be decided in the coming weeks.

Calgary Flames defenseman nearing the end of contract

Oliver Kylington, the Calgary Flames defenseman has been driving NHL fans curious about his next step on the ice. The 26-year-old hockey star is in the final year of his contract, and hence, he is expected to get a hike from his present $2.5 million pay.

Kylington has been training hard to get back into game form. But since he hasn't played on the professional level since the 2021-22 season, the chances of his next extension with the Flames seem blurred up.

His absence was caused by a personal issue, which required him to spend the entire 2022-23 campaign in Sweden. The team gave him a two-year $5 million contract extension previously, observing his stellar performance during his AHL career.