NHL Trade Rumors: $29,700,000 Flames defenseman may become Roman Josi's line duo

The NHL trade rumor mill has taken an intriguing turn, as the Nashville Predators have thrown their hat into the ring in the pursuit of defenseman Noah Hanifin, who is in the midst of a six-year, $29,700,000 deal.

While initial reports had linked Hanifin to several teams, including the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Minnesota Wild, the emergence of the Predators as serious contenders has shifted the landscape of the discussions.

Hanifin's situation gained considerable traction after he expressed hesitancy to extend his contract with the Calgary Flames, igniting a wave of speculation about his future in the NHL.

What adds a layer of intrigue to this development is Hanifin's stated desire to play for a U.S.-based team, a preference that aligns with the Nashville Predators' geographical location. Situated in the heart of the United States, the Predators' location could make them an ideal fit for Hanifin's aspirations.

A critical factor in this equation is Hanifin's performance on the ice. In the previous season, the 26-year-old showcased his prowess by recording seven goals and amassing a total of 38 points across 81 games with the Calgary Flames. Crucially, the Nashville Predators are in a favorable financial position, with approximately $8 million in available salary cap space.

Ann Kimmel, a respected voice in the NHL community as a contributor to The Hockey News, highlighted the potential value that Hanifin could bring to the Predators' defensive lineup. He will fill a vital role as a top-four defenseman, playing alongside Roman Josi. This addition could also serve as a long-term investment for the team.

Three teams actively pursuing Patrick Kane in NHL rumors

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane recently underwent hip surgery, which could keep him out of action for around four to six months. Although he's currently a free agent, Kane hasn't signed with any team due to his ongoing recovery from the surgery. However, rumors suggest that three teams have shown interest in acquiring Kane.

In the previous season, Kane left the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks to join the New York Rangers, a team with strong potential for winning the Stanley Cup. However, his time with the Rangers presented challenges, including adapting to a different playing style and building chemistry with new teammates. These difficulties occasionally led to less favorable outcomes.

Despite the ups and downs of his Rangers tenure, the option of returning to the dynamic atmosphere of New York remains open for Kane.

As he recuperates from his hip surgery, Kane will weigh his options, focusing on teams with a promising shot at the Stanley Cup. According to reports, potential destinations for Kane include the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, and Edmonton Oilers, with the Florida Panthers also in consideration.