NHL Trade Rumors: $29,700,000 Noah Hanifin linked to Stanley Cup Finals team

As the NHL offseason unfolds, NHL defenseman Noah Hanifin has made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of signing an extension with the Calgary Flames, setting the stage for an impending trade. The pending unrestricted free agent has expressed his desire to join a U.S. team, and it appears that a former teammate may have played a pivotal role in influencing his decision.

Eric Francis of Sportsnet recently reported that Hanifin's close friendship with fellow former Flames teammate Matthew Tkachuk may significantly influence his desire to explore new horizons in the NHL. Both players share a Boston connection through their families, with Tkachuk's father hailing from Boston and Hanifin being born there. However, it's not just the shared roots that have caught Hanifin's attention.

Tkachuk's current lifestyle in Miami with the Florida Panthers seems to have left a lasting impression on Hanifin. The allure of the sunny southern lifestyle appears to be a compelling factor in his decision to seek a change of scenery. This revelation has undoubtedly raised eyebrows among Flames fans, as Hanifin has been a crucial contributor to the team's defensive lineup.

Adding to the intrigue is Hanifin's current contract with the Flames. In 2018, Hanifin inked a significant six-year contract with the Calgary Flames worth $29.7 million. It comes with an annual cap hit of $4.95 million. The terms and affordability of this contract have made him an enticing asset for teams looking to bolster their defensive corps as they aim for a deep playoff run.

Noah Hanifin's Flames journey

Noah Hanifin's journey with the Calgary Flames began on June 23, 2018, when he was traded to the Flames alongside teammate Elias Lindholm. In exchange, the Flames sent Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and prospect Adam Fox to the Carolina Hurricanes. This trade marked a significant moment in Hanifin's career as he transitioned to a new team and city.

Shortly after joining the Flames, Hanifin's commitment to the team was solidified with a six-year contract extension. The new deal showcased the team's belief in his potential and the pivotal role he would play in Calgary's future.

One of the memorable highlights during Noah Hanifin's tenure with the Flames occurred on February 6, 2021, when he reached the milestone of 400 NHL games. In a regular season game against the Edmonton Oilers, he became the sixth youngest U.S.-born player to achieve this feat, contributing to Calgary's 6-4 victory.