NHL Trade Rumors: 29-year-old Montreal Canadiens forward's future with the team may be in jeopardy

The future of Sean Monahan with the Montreal Canadiens appears to be in danger, with the 29-year-old forward emerging as a potential trade candidate for the forthcoming trade deadline.

Monahan is currently inked into a one-year, $2 million deal with the Habs, which he signed last year. As per Eric Engels of Sportsnet, there have been no extension talks between the player and the club.

Engels stated that many teams would love to get the forward on board, and dealing with him before the March 8 trade deadline could prove to be the best option for the Canadiens.

Notably, Monahan only counts for roughly half a million against the salary cap if acquired before the trade deadline.

Engels also reported through Mailbag that the Montreal Canadiens have players in Jake Evans and Christian Dvorak who are both under contract for next season and if the Canadiens get good in return, they may consider offloading the 29-year-old forward.

2 intriguing teams link to Montreal Canadiens for Sean Monahan

Montreal Canadiens v Columbus Blue Jackets

Sean Monahan is an experienced and versatile forward who can bring stability to the front. The 29-year-old forward is being considered by many teams.

As per David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period," the two intriguing Western Conference teams, the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets, have been identified as potential suitors for bringing the forward on board.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Maple Leafs are also reportedly considering Monahan due to the much-needed offensive depth on their offensive line. It remains to be seen what the next steps involve in negotiations between the Montreal Canadiens and interested teams for Sean Monahan.

Monahan was drafted No. 6 by the Calgary Flames in the 2013 NHL draft. He spent nine seasons with the Flames and joined the Canadiens in the 2022-23 season. This season, the 29-year-old forward has notched up 22 points through nine goals and 13 assists.

Overall, Monahan, in his 11-year career, has garnered 501 points through 227 goals and 274 assists in 718 games.