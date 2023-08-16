NHL Trade Rumors: 3,700,000 defenseman to head out of Buffalo Sabres squad

Recent rumors suggest that NHL defenseman Jacob Bryson's time with the Buffalo Sabres might be coming to an end. Bryson signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract with the Sabres in July 2022.

According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, Bryson could be the odd man out from the Sabres' defensive lineup. Potentially leading to trade before the commencement of the 2023-24 NHL season.

The Sabres have undergone changes during the offseason, including the acquisitions of Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson. These additions have resulted in an excess of capable NHL defensemen on the roster.

Consequently, it appears unlikely that Bryson will secure a spot within the team's top six defensemen. Given this situation, it could be strategic for the Sabres to explore trade possibilities for Bryson, especially considering his $1.85 million cap hit.

At 25 years old, Bryson participated in 59 games during the past season with the Sabres. His performance included contributing one goal, eight assists, and carrying a minus -24 rating. Although it was a somewhat disappointing season for him, Bryson enters the upcoming season with the determination to rebound from the setback.

Whether he continues with the Sabres or ventures into new playing territory. As the trade winds blow, the fate of Jacob Bryson's hockey journey remains uncertain, yet ripe with possibilities for both him and the Buffalo Sabres.

Is NHL's Colorado Avalanche under a curse as D-man Makar becomes NHL 24 cover athlete

The revelation that Cale Makar, the defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, will adorn the cover of EA Sports NHL 24, has ignited a mix of enthusiasm and apprehension among fans. While the distinction of gracing the cover is undoubtedly prestigious, an intriguing pattern has emerged in the annals of history, one that hints at a possible curse associated with this honor.

In the customary fashion, EA Sports took to social media on a Monday to herald the official announcement, tantalizing fans with a promise of a full cover unveiling scheduled for the ensuing Wednesday.

Makar's exceptional on-ice performance, particularly during the Stanley Cup playoffs, elevated him to iconic status. His performance earned him the revered Conn Smythe Trophy, affirming his role as the most valuable player of the playoffs. Moreover, he clinched the Norris Trophy.

Yet, the jubilation linked with Makar's accomplishments intersects with an eyebrow-raising fact. A mere two out of the last 27 EA cover athletes have steered their teams beyond the initial round of playoffs in the same season. This statistic, though conceivably coincidental, has evolved into an unsettling trend. It stirs unease over whether the cover accolade could inadvertently lead to a spell of misfortune for the honored player.