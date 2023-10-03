NHL trade rumors: $37,000,000 goaltender identified as possible target for Edmonton Oilers

In a recent article by Allan Mitchell for The Athletic, he pointed out that the Edmonton Oilers may be in a prime position to make a significant trade this season as the team intensifies its pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Mitchell highlighted three potential trade targets: Connor Hellebuyck, Brett Pesce and Travis Konecny. Among the names, Hellebuyck, the star netminder for the Winnipeg Jets, stands out as an intriguing option for the Oilers.

The reason behind targeting Hellebuyck is clear: the Oilers want to solidify their goaltending situation, especially if the team's current netminder, Jack Campbell, continues to face challenges. Hellebuyck, with his impressive track record and a cap hit of $6,166,666, could provide the Oilers with a significant upgrade between the pipes, potentially making the team a more formidable force in the playoffs.

Hellebuyck, who inked a six-year, $37,000,000 contract with the Jets in 2018, is one of the league's premier goaltenders. His presence in the Edmonton crease could indeed make the team a more daunting opponent in the postseason, bolstering its chances of pursuing hockey's ultimate prize.

As the season progresses, it will be intriguing to see if the Oilers decide to make a move for Hellebuyck or explore other options among the suggested trade targets. One thing is certain, the quest for the Stanley Cup is driving the Oilers to consider every opportunity to strengthen their roster.

Edmonton Oilers eyeing defensive reinforcements and offensive spark in trade targets

In the same article, Mitchell spoke of two more trade targets, Brett Pesce and Travis Konecny, who could potentially bolster the Oilers' roster.

Pesce could be a logical choice for the Oilers, primarily due to the team's need for a boost on the right side of its defensive corps. With Pesce's reputation for solid and effective defensive play, he could be the missing piece that fortifies Edmonton's blue line. His ability to shut down opponents and contribute defensively could be a game-changer for the Oilers as the team aims for a deep playoff run.

Konecny, on the other hand, has also been on the Oilers' radar during previous offseasons. Mitchell suggests that if Connor Brown, their offseason acquisition, doesn't quite fit the top-six role, bringing in Konecny might be a sensible move. Konecny's offensive skill set and versatility could provide the Oilers with the scoring depth needed for a successful playoff push.

It will be intriguing to see if the Oilers decide to pursue Pesce or Konecny or explore other trade options. Edmonton's management is actively seeking to optimize its roster.