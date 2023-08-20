NHL Trade Rumors: $40,950,000-worth center on Arizona Coyotes' trading block

Amidst the ever-churning NHL trade rumors, the spotlight has turned towards Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz. The recent release of The Athletic's trade targets board has ignited discussions about the future of this talented player.

This isn't the first time Schmaltz's name has surfaced in the NHL trade rumor mill, and the speculation isn't without its merits. As the Coyotes continue their rebuilding process, Schmaltz's contract structure comes under scrutiny.

The $40,950,000 million deal he inked is back-loaded, meaning his salary escalates over the next three seasons. It's a financial trajectory that might not align well with the budget constraints of a low-market team like the Coyotes.

Schmaltz has been a quiet force as a top-six forward for the Coyotes over the past two NHL seasons, flying somewhat under the radar. In the previous NHL season's 63 games, he showcased his prowess by netting 22 goals and amassing an impressive 58 points, all while maintaining a commendable plus-4 rating.

Given his consistent performance and ability to impact the game from a forward position, Schmaltz's value in the trade market is undoubtedly notable. Various teams across the league could potentially benefit from having a high-impact player like him in their ranks.

As the new season approaches, the question on everyone's mind is whether Schmaltz will remain a Coyote or find himself donning a new jersey as a result of a trade.

Ultimately, the fate of Nick Schmaltz remains uncertain, and fans and analysts are left eagerly waiting to see if this dynamic forward will indeed be dealt to another team.

Three teams actively pursuing Patrick Kane as per NHL rumors

Patrick Kane, a seasoned veteran with three Stanley Cup victories to his name, has recently undergone hip surgery, a procedure that might keep him sidelined for approximately four to six months. As of now, Kane remains unaffiliated with any team, primarily due to his ongoing recovery process post-surgery.

According to reports, potential destinations for Kane include the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, and Edmonton Oilers, with the Florida Panthers also in consideration.

In the previous season, Kane's journey took him from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers, a team renowned for its strong contenders in the quest for the coveted Stanley Cup.

However, the transition wasn't without its challenges. Adapting to a distinct playing style and forging connections with fresh teammates proved to be a complex undertaking, contributing to occasional setbacks on the ice.

Amidst the peaks and valleys of his tenure with the Rangers, the prospect of revisiting the vibrant hockey atmosphere of New York still lingers as a possibility for Kane.