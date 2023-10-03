NHL Trade Rumors: $64,000,000 San Jose Sharks captain deemed "prime candidate"

San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture has recently found himself at the center of trade rumors circulating within the NHL. Hockey insider and President of Hockey Content at DailyFaceoff, Frank Seravalli, suggests that Couture's tenure with the Sharks may be coming to an end.

Couture, who signed an eight-year, $64,000,000 contract with the Sharks on July 1, 2018, is considered a prime trade candidate by Seravalli. While Couture has been a stalwart for the Sharks, teams may be hesitant due to the financial implications of his contract.

Frank Seravalli said:

"I think Couture (Logan Couture) is a prime trade candidate. I'm sure teams aren't going to love the contract. And we know, of course, that the Sharks chewed up a retained salary transaction on Karlsson, so they've got Burns on the books for the next two years.

"They only have one slot left. It would make sense for them to leverage that one slot, even if it's for the next few years, to try and generate a significant return for Couture."

The Sharks, who recently engaged in a retained salary transaction involving Erik Karlsson, have considerable financial commitments, including Brent Burns on their books for the next two years. This limits their flexibility to make additional moves. Therefore, it makes sense for the Sharks to explore the possibility of trading Couture in exchange for assets that could benefit the team in the long run.

More on San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture

Logan Couture, a Canadian professional ice hockey center, has been an integral part of the San Jose Sharks since being drafted by the team ninth overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He is widely recognized as one of the best playoff performers of his generation, consistently elevating his game during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With a notable NHL career that spans 927 games, 323 goals, 377 assists, and a total of 700 points, Couture's impact on the Sharks' success is undeniable. However, his recent lower-body injury has sidelined him, and the team is adjusting to the possibility of him missing valuable playing time.

While Couture's injury status may impact his immediate availability, the trade rumors surrounding him suggest that the Sharks are exploring options to reshape their roster. Whether Couture remains with the team or embarks on a new chapter in his career, his contributions to the San Jose Sharks will be remembered as he continues to climb the ranks of the organization's all-time greats.