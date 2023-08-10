NHL Trade Rumors: $9,000,000 ex-Devils winger to join Erik Karlsson

The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken center stage in the NHL offseason with a series of strategic moves that have ignited conversations across the hockey community. The most recent addition to their roster, three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, has left fans in awe.

But the Penguins' ambitions don't stop there. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the team's interest now turns to veteran forward Tomas Tatar. The 32-year-old player, who recently concluded a two-season stint with the New Jersey Devils, is now an unrestricted free agent, making him a prime target for the Penguins' roster overhaul.

Tatar was on a two-year, $9,000,000 contract that he had signed with the Devils on Aug. 5, 2021.

Tatar's solid performance last season, amassing 20 goals and 28 assists for a total of 48 points across 82 regular-season games, has undoubtedly caught the attention of the Penguins management.

Tatar's extensive experience, spanning 12 seasons in the NHL, adds a layer of depth and maturity to the Penguins' lineup. With 211 goals and 455 points in 783 career games, Tatar has proven his mettle on the ice. The forward has also showcased his ability to thrive in high-pressure situations, contributing to 52 playoff games and notching an impressive 13 points.

The Penguins' recent endeavors are not merely about bolstering their roster with established names, but about recapturing their former dominance. Last season's absence from the playoffs, a rarity for a team that had consistently made appearances since 2006, served as a wake-up call. The organization is on a mission to reignite its playoff success, an objective that hasn't been realized in the past five years.

The dynamics of hockey bring forth a unique challenge – players' durability is often unparalleled, yet their performance can nosedive precipitously once they reach a certain threshold. This concern is particularly relevant for the Penguins, as they boast several key players over the age of 35.

Several NHL franchises were cautious about adding the most recent signing by the Coyotes

The NHL offseason buzzes with player moves, contract signings and speculations, but the recent signing of defenseman Matt Dumba by the Arizona Coyotes has drawn notable attention.

After signing a one-year, $3.9 million deal, Dumba might have missed a chance to flourish on a stronger team. The absence of interest for him during the trade deadline, as noted by NHL insider Frank Seravalli, hinted at concerns about his playing style and risk profile.

Financial factors, like his $6 million cap hit, and occasional healthy scratch status also dampened interest. Seravalli's analogy of Dumba's aggressive style to a "kamikaze pilot" underscores both his potential and pitfalls, potentially explaining his drop in offensive stats last year.