NHL Trade Rumors: $9,000,000 UFA winger linked to Metropolitan Division team

In the world of NHL trade rumors, the Metropolitan Division has become a hotbed of speculation recently. As reported by Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, the New York Islanders find themselves in a perplexing situation this offseason. General manager Lou Lamoriello, known for his tight-lipped approach, has been characteristically silent about his team's plans.

The Islanders did make waves on July 1st by announcing the acquisition of three forwards, but since then, the silence has been deafening. Given their cap constraints, it's evident that the team needs to make a move to bring in new talent. Tomas Tatar, a 20-goal, 28-assist performer with the New Jersey Devils last season is in consideration.

While the salary cap has been the bane of many teams this summer, it hasn't deterred Tomas Tatar from exploring his options. Could he be the missing piece in the Islanders' offensive puzzle? With goal-scoring being a persistent concern, especially if Zach Parise chooses to retire, Tatar's abilities could be the remedy.

It's evident that he signed a two-year contract worth $9,000,000 with the Devils in August 2021. As the NHL trade rumors mill continues to churn, the unrestricted free-agent winger remains a tantalizing prospect for the New York Islanders.

Islanders fans and hockey enthusiasts will undoubtedly keep a keen eye on these evolving NHL trade rumors, hoping for a trade that could shape the team's fortunes in the upcoming season.

NHL Trade Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs eyeing Defensive Upgrades Before Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs, coming off a solid off-season, enter the NHL trade rumors mill, with speculation that the Leafs are on the lookout for a defenseman who can shore up their blue line. While they secured John Klingberg's services in the summer, concerns persist regarding his defensive prowess.

In a recent Mailbag column, Sportsnet's Luke Fox suggested that the Calgary Flames could be ideal trade partners for Toronto's defensive needs. Fox speculated that Leafs GM Brad Treliving might seek to revamp his defensive lineup, potentially opening the door for a mutually beneficial trade. Players like Noah Hanifin, Nikita Zadorov, and Chris Tanev, all pending UFAs, stand out as potential acquisitions who could bolster the Leafs' defense.

Hanifin, who has expressed his desire for a trade, boasts an impressive 38-point season. Zadorov's reliability across 82 games and Tanev's steady presence further enhance their appeal.

While the Leafs' interest in these players remains uncertain, it appears increasingly likely that they will seek to strengthen their defensive core before the trade deadline. In this way, they could be addressing a perceived weakness and solidifying their quest for success.