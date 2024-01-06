NHL Trade Rumors: Analyst lists best path to resolve Flames' Noah Hanifin conundrum

As the NHL trade deadline nears, the spotlight intensifies on key players. And Noah Hanifin of the Calgary Flames stands out as one of the prime candidates. Hanifin's future with the Flames remains uncertain as the team contemplates its direction.

The Flames are looking to make significant changes, with several key players likely to be traded by March 8, paving the way for a youthful retooling.

The dilemma for Flames fans lies in the impressive form of the players most likely to be relocated. With the team edging toward playoff contention, it seems unlikely. However, the harsh reality is that at least three can be dealt with within the next two months.

The case for retaining Noah Hanifin seems justified. Hanifin, at 26, not only expresses a desire to stay in Calgary but also represents a solid No. 3 on the blue line.

Eric Francis of Sportsnet explains the reasons for keeping Hanifin:

"The one player of the four who makes the most sense to keep is Hanifin ... First and foremost, he wants to be here, ... Second, he’s only 26."

In a recent statement, Hanifin said,

“I've always tried to be really clear with Connie (GM Craig Conroy) and my agent, everybody knows that I've loved my experience in Calgary. I mean, I've been here for six years and I played on some awesome teams, great groups of guys. I love playing here. I love the city, the fan base.”

The Flames and Hanifin were reportedly close to an eight-year extension before contract talks were halted due to the NHL team's slow start. Despite the pause, Hanifin understands the decision:

“We just kind of took a little bit of a pause there and want us to just play some hockey and see where we're at later down the line.”

Noah Hanifin's clean shave look prompts speculation

Recently, Noah Hanifin appeared clean-shaven, prompting playful speculation about a potential trade to the New York Islanders, known for their strict no-facial hair policy.

However, the clean look was for a stick to the face just before the holidays, requiring a dozen stitches and some post-injury grooming adjustments. In a recent interview, Hanifin shed light on the challenges he faced during the festive season:

“Because of all the stitches, blood was coming down, so I trimmed it up. I had six stitches on the inside of my lip and six outside, so I didn’t enjoy the food at Christmas dinner too much.”