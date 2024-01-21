NHL Trade Rumors: Arber Xhekaj drawing interest from various teams, Canadiens reply on his status after AHL demotion

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves fielding inquiries about 22-year-old defenseman Arber Xhekaj. He was lent to AHL Laval over a month ago. Even while Arber was with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens have stated they are not discussing potential trades for this unsigned rookie.
Xhekaj's journey to the AHL was described by head coach Martin St. Louis as "a part of his process." Following an upper-body injury that landed him on injured reserve in November, Xhekaj returned on December 4th, only to be sent to the AHL affiliate.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman revealed during the Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Day in Canada that multiple teams have inquired about Xhekaj's availability. Friedman reported:
"From what I've heard, a number of teams have called Montreal and said, 'well since he's down there, does that mean your opinion on him has changed and he could be available?'
"I understand from Montreal it's been a flat 'no' about Xhekaj, and there have been a couple of teams that have asked."
Arber Xhekaj has played 17 games for the Laval Rocket. He's scored three times, assisted eight times, and racked up 34 penalty minutes. His strong play in the AHL hasn't gone unnoticed. But Montreal has other good defenders, namely Mike Matheson and David Savard, plus more talent coming up. This makes them comfortable keeping Xhekaj on board.
Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes emphasized the team's lack of urgency to make a trade, stating:
"Do I feel like we have a gun to our head to do that right now? No, not at all."
Hughes expressed the team's interest in boosting offensive capabilities and mentioned the possibility of using existing young players or draft picks to achieve this goal.
As Arber Xhekaj continues to shine in the AHL, the Canadiens remain steadfast in their decision to keep the promising defenseman within their organization.
Arber Xhekaj's Impact in AHL: On-Ice Altercations make waves
Arber Xhekaj continues to make headlines in the AHL, showcasing his physical presence in a recent altercation against Brennan Saulnier, a player significantly lighter at 170 pounds.
In a not-so-pretty sight, Xhekaj delivered a beating, captured in footage that circulated among fans. The following day, Saulnier sought retaliation, targeting Kasimir Kaskisuo, though not as discreetly. Anticipating potential repercussions, it's speculated that a suspension might be in store for the Senators forward.
Despite the controversy, Rocket players promptly defended their goalie. Saulnier, relatively unknown before the weekend, has now etched his name in the league, albeit for reasons not entirely favorable.