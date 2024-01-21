NHL Trade Rumors: Arber Xhekaj drawing interest from various teams, Canadiens reply on his status after AHL demotion

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves fielding inquiries about 22-year-old defenseman Arber Xhekaj. He was lent to AHL Laval over a month ago. Eve­n while Arber was with the Laval Rocke­t, the Canadiens have state­d they are not discussing potential trade­s for this unsigned rookie.

Xhekaj's journey to the AHL was described by head coach Martin St. Louis as "a part of his process." Following an upper-body injury that landed him on injured reserve in November, Xhekaj returned on December 4th, only to be sent to the AHL affiliate.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman revealed during the Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Day in Canada that multiple teams have inquired about Xhekaj's availability. Friedman reported:

"From what I've heard, a number of teams have called Montreal and said, 'well since he's down there, does that mean your opinion on him has changed and he could be available?'

"I understand from Montreal it's been a flat 'no' about Xhekaj, and there have been a couple of teams that have asked."

Arber Xhekaj has playe­d 17 games for the Laval Rocket. He­'s scored three time­s, assisted eight times, and racke­d up 34 penalty minutes. His strong play in the AHL hasn't gone­ unnoticed. But Montreal has other good de­fenders, namely Mike Matheson and David Savard, plus more tale­nt coming up. This makes them comfortable ke­eping Xhekaj on board.

Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes emphasized the team's lack of urgency to make a trade, stating:

"Do I feel like we have a gun to our head to do that right now? No, not at all."

Hughes expressed the team's interest in boosting offensive capabilities and mentioned the possibility of using existing young players or draft picks to achieve this goal.

As Arber Xhekaj continues to shine in the AHL, the Canadiens remain steadfast in their decision to keep the promising defenseman within their organization.

Arber Xhekaj's Impact in AHL: On-Ice Altercations make waves

Arber Xhekaj continues to make headlines in the AHL, showcasing his physical presence in a recent altercation against Brennan Saulnier, a player significantly lighter at 170 pounds.

In a not-so-pretty sight, Xhekaj delivered a beating, captured in footage that circulated among fans. The following day, Saulnier sought retaliation, targeting Kasimir Kaskisuo, though not as discreetly. Anticipating potential repercussions, it's speculated that a suspension might be in store for the Senators forward.

Despite the controversy, Rocket players promptly defended their goalie. Saulnier, relatively unknown before the weekend, has now etched his name in the league, albeit for reasons not entirely favorable.