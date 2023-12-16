 NHL Trade Rumors: Boston Bruins interested in trade talks for two notable defensemen

The Boston Bruins are actively engaged in NHL trade discussions as they seek to bolster their defensive lineup. According to reports from Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy, two prominent names have repeatedly surfaced in these talks: Tyson Barrie of the Nashville Predators and Tony DeAngelo of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Barrie, nearing the end of his contract with a $4.5 million AAV, stands out for his exceptional offensive skills from the blue line. His ability to contribute on the power play could bring a valuable dimension to the Bruins.

On the other hand, DeAngelo offers a more budget-friendly option with a $1.6 million cap hit. However, concerns linger about his attitude and locker-room dynamics, despite his on-ice contributions, which include one goal and eight points in 18 games this season.

Both defensemen possess unique qualities, but the Bruins' decision-making process goes beyond on-ice capabilities. General Manager Don Sweeney and the management are keen on maintaining the cherished team atmosphere that has propelled the Bruins to an impressive 18-5-4 record this season.

While Barrie has showcased playmaking with 10 assists in 25 games, DeAngelo brings offensive firepower with a goal and eight points but comes with a -10 plus/minus rating.

As the Boston Bruins navigate the trade market, they face the delicate task of striking a balance between enhancing their blue line and preserving team chemistry. The decision will impact not only the team's defensive capabilities but also its overall dynamic as they aim for continued success in the ongoing season.

Boston Bruins Hit by Injury Woes: McAvoy and Zacha Placed on Injured Reserve

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced on Thursday that defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Pavel Zacha have been placed on injured reserve.

McAvoy suffered an upper-body injury last week against the Buffalo Sabres and has been sidelined since. The 25-year-old blueliner has contributed three goals and 14 assists for 17 points in 21 games this season, leaving a significant void in the Bruins' defensive lineup.

Meanwhile, Pavel Zacha, serving as the de facto No. 1 center for the team this season, sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. With eight goals and 11 assists in 26 games, the 26-year-old's absence creates a challenge for the Bruins, especially after the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

In response to these injuries, the Boston Bruins have called up forward Patrick Brown and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon from Providence. Brown, 31, has one assist in eight games with Boston this season, while the 26-year-old Wotherspoon has contributed one assist in three games for the team.