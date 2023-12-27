NHL trade rumors: Calgary Flames forward may help Nathan MacKinnon and struggling Avalanche offense

Could Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames provide the Colorado Avalanche with much-needed offensive depth? In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, hockey insider Elliotte Friedman discussed how Lindholm is the player who perfectly fits Colorado's offensive needs.

Although the Avs are playing well offensively, their offense does not appear to be that struggling at the moment. However, they have struggled to maintain the same level of depth that they had during their Stanley Cup-winning run in 2022.

The Colorado Avalanche is one of the teams linked to the Calgary Flames for Elias Lindholm. Acquiring him would provide another level of depth to the Avs, who are looking to rebound and compete for another championship in the near future.

Colorado Avalanche v Calgary Flames - Game Two

However, as per Elliotte Friedman, acquiring a player of Lindholm's caliber would not be an easy task for the Avs, as they would need to deal with their tight salary cap constraints. Friedman said (via NHL Rumors):

"Well, I think one of the things that they have to deal with is cap. They don’t have a lot of it. One of the challenges for them will be doing anything quickly. Like they, and they’ve built up the points right, they’ve banked the points, they don’t have to rush."

Freidman added that the Colorado Avalanche are highly interested in Elias Lindholm, who would blend perfectly into their lineup and add much-needed depth to the team's roster upfront.

"I think they’re in on (Elias) Lindholm. You know, he’s a perfect fit for what they need. You know, I talked about it on the other podcast but, like he fits what they could really use."

Friedman continued:

"They are absolutely, they won a Stanley Cup two years ago and you know, last year you have your hangover and everything and you lose (Gabriel) Landeskog and it’s hard to win and I think everybody recognizes what a big loss Landeskog is for them. Yet there’s, they’re not buying any more excuses this year."

Friedman further pointed out that the Avs are the team with the most minutes spent by forwards in the league. He argued, however, that there will come a point in the season when these players will be exhausted and even the Avs' leading scorer, Nathan MacKinnon, will run out of gas.

"You take a look, they’ve got three players forwards in the top seven of ice time among forwards. The Maple Leafs the only other team and his three in the top 20 and (William) Nylanders 20th. So I think you, I mean, you can’t do that all year," Friedman said.

"Even a guy like (Nathan) McKinnon will burn out. And in the postseason, especially if you’re going to run into Vegas, what is the thing that Vegas beats you with the most? It’s depth. So I think they know they’re going to have to do something and they will do something."

How has Elias Lindholm fared for the Calgary Flames this season?

Florida Panthers v Calgary Flames

Despite the uncertainties about his future with the Calgary Flames, Elias Lindholm has performed exceptionally well this season. He's the third-leading scorer for the Flames, with 23 points on eight goals and 15 assists in 34 games.

The 29-year-old Swedish forward is in the final year of his $29,100,000 contract that he signed with the Calgary Flames in 2018. He will be a UFA following the 2023–24 season.

The consistent performance from Lindholm only adds to the intrigue surrounding his future destination and the ongoing trade rumors. It remains to be seen whether Lindholm will move from the Calgary Flames to the Colorado Avalanche or if there is another suitor vying for his signature.