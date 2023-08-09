NHL Trade Rumors: Canadiens could ship Jeff Petry to Western Conference contenders

The whirlwind of NHL trade rumors continues to keep hockey enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, and this time the spotlight is on the Montreal Canadiens' blue line, Jeff Petry. Recent speculations suggest that the Habs could potentially ship the seasoned defenseman to Western Conference contenders, with the Dallas Stars emerging as a prime candidate.

The buzz surrounding Petry's potential trade gained momentum after a discussion on a recent episode of The Chris Johnston Show. Host Chris Johnston dissected the dynamics of a hypothetical trade involving Petry, unraveling a multi-layered scenario where the defenseman is donning a different jersey in the upcoming season.

A three-team trade involving the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks recently brought Jeff Petry back to Montreal. This move, orchestrated by Kent Hughes, saw the Habs acquiring Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith, forward Nathan Lagare, and a 2025 second-round draft pick.

Johnston shed light on the multifaceted motivations behind the potential trade. If the Habs were to explore such a move, it could have multifarious benefits for the team.

Shedding contracts and creating a dynamic roster by trading veterans for younger assets seems to be the strategy employed by the Canadiens' management under Kent Hughes' leadership.

"I think if you're the Canadiens, you view the older players they're taking on as assets. That's the way Hughes has managed since taking the job in Montreal. ... he's traded Toffoli, Joel Edmunton... so, I think that certainly they'll look to do that... In my eyes, Petry is the best pure asset."

As part of the speculated trade, the Canadiens could facilitate a deal that sees Petry heading to the Stars while retaining 50% of his salary. The move would potentially free up cap space for Montreal.

"If they retain more than 50$ of his salary, he's only slightly more than a two million dollar defenseman and, at that price and his age, a lot of teams will look at that as a positive thing."

Canadiens trading Petry to Dallas?

The Stars have been in the conversation as a potential suitor for Petry for some time now. Their interest in the defenseman spans a couple of years.

"A team to keep an eye on is Dallas. I know they're a team that has over the last couple of years shown interest in Jeff Petry. The Stars don't have endless cap space. Maybe the trade doesn't happen by training camp, or by the start of the regular season but certainly in the next few months."

"The Canadiens can look at what's out there for Petry and if it makes sense for them to move him or not."

Jeff Petry, an American professional ice hockey defenseman, was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He joined the Canadiens in 2015, establishing himself as a key player of the team's defensive core.

The rumors surrounding Jeff Petry's future add another layer of excitement to the upcoming season.