NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce off trade block

Brett Pesce's contract with the Carolina Hurricanes is set to conclude at the end of the upcoming season. It seemed, for a time, that Pesce might be on the move, but recent developments have added clarity to his future.

Brett Pesce embarked on his journey with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a six-year contract on Aug. 1, 2017, worth a total of $24,150,000. This agreement came with an annual cap hit of $4,025,000, positioning Pesce as a valuable asset to the team's defensive core.

Over the years, he has earned recognition as a cornerstone of the Hurricanes' blue line, establishing himself as a formidable presence.

As the 2023-24 season approaches, the Hurricanes faced a pivotal decision regarding Pesce's contract. With only one year remaining on his current deal, Pesce sought a well-deserved pay raise, given his exceptional defensive skills and substantial contributions to the team.

Additionally, the Hurricanes had fortified their defensive roster with the acquisitions of Dmitry Orlov, Tony DeAngelo and Caleb Jones. This fueled speculation that a trade involving Pesce might be imminent.

However, the situation took an intriguing turn with insights shared by Elliotte Friedman, an NHL insider, on the "32 Thoughts" podcast. Friedman said that Brett Pesce was no longer on the trade block for the Carolina Hurricanes. This decision marked a significant shift in the team's strategy, as it opted to retain Pesce for the forthcoming season.

By retaining Pesce, the Carolina Hurricanes solidified their position as a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup. With a defensive core that now features Pesce alongside other skilled blueliners, the Hurricanes appear well-prepared for a deep playoff run. Pesce, in particular, stands out as an elite defensive defenseman.

Situation surrounding Brett Pesce's contract

As Brett Pesce embarks on the 2023-24 season with the Carolina Hurricanes, he does so under the terms of a contract with an annual average value (AAV) of $4.025 million.

Nevertheless, given his caliber and the demand for top-tier defensive talent, there is a distinct possibility that Pesce could command a significantly higher salary. His next contract, which may span five years or more, could potentially reach the $6 million mark or even exceed it.

Should circumstances lead to the Hurricanes being unable or unwilling to meet Pesce's salary expectations in the future, he would undoubtedly become a coveted asset in the NHL's free-agent market.

His remarkable defensive skills, combined with his ability to contribute offensively, having tallied five goals and 30 points last season despite playing in a more defensively-oriented system, would make him an attractive target for numerous NHL teams.